Indian Seafarer Killed After Vessel Catches Fire, Capsizes Near Strait Of Hormuz
The exact cause of fire is not known but the incident took place amid reports of drones being fired in the Strait.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
New Delhi: An Indian seafarer was killed, while four others were injured when a wooden dhow with 18 Indian crew members on board caught fire and capsized on Friday near the Strait of Hormuz.
Although the exact cause of fire is not known, the incident took place amid reports of drones being fired in the Strait that is at the center of Iran-US conflict.
Sources in the government of India said that the wooden dhow was carrying general cargo when it suddenly caught fire and overturned.
“A wooden dhow, carrying general cargo, with 18 Indian crew capsized yesterday close to the Strait of Hormuz after it caught fire. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained. The crew members were rescued by a vessel which was passing by,” they said.
One Indian on the dhow died, while four others sustained burn injuries. They are currently receiving medical treatment in Dubai and are in stable condition, sources added.
Moreover, officials from the Indian Consulate met with the rescued Indian nationals last night. The Consulate remains in contact with the vessel's owner and has extended all possible assistance.
Earlier on Friday, the Consulate General of India in Dubai had also confirmed the incident through a post on X, expressing grief over the death of the Indian crew member.
"The Consulate is saddened to learn of the unfortunate incident at Sea that caused the tragic death of an Indian crew member of a ship. The Consulate is in touch with the owner of the ship and is ascertaining further details. The Consulate will render all possible assistance in this matter on priority. Our deepest condolences," it stated.
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