ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Seafarer Killed After Vessel Catches Fire, Capsizes Near Strait Of Hormuz

New Delhi: An Indian seafarer was killed, while four others were injured when a wooden dhow with 18 Indian crew members on board caught fire and capsized on Friday near the Strait of Hormuz.

Although the exact cause of fire is not known, the incident took place amid reports of drones being fired in the Strait that is at the center of Iran-US conflict.

Sources in the government of India said that the wooden dhow was carrying general cargo when it suddenly caught fire and overturned.

“A wooden dhow, carrying general cargo, with 18 Indian crew capsized yesterday close to the Strait of Hormuz after it caught fire. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained. The crew members were rescued by a vessel which was passing by,” they said.