ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Seafarer Dies In Venezuela, Family Conducts PM In India To Learn His Vitals Organs Have Been Missing

"Cranium and spinal cord (Brain must be exposed in every case. Spinal cord need not be examined except in case of injury to vertebral column/Spinal cord). Shockingly," the PM noted.

Rakesh was 161 centimetres tall and weighed 60 kilograms, of average build. The medical doctors noted in the PM, "both eyes and mouth close, incision and stitched present from neck to pubic symphysis (22 stitches present), length 60cm present, incision and stitched present from left ear to right earin occipital region (21 stitches present) length 20cm, body blue in colour peeling of in some part of body, body kept in deepfreezes from 07-05-2026 to 05-06-2026."

His family called upon the Forward Seafarers' Union of India (FSUI) after they got an official post-mortem (PM) done, after receiving Rakesh's body. The post-mortem report received on June 7 was shocking and has distressed the family, who now want answers.

Mumbai: An Indian seafarer, 33-year-old Rakesh Chauhan from Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, reportedly died of cardiac arrest in Venezuela in the month of May. As per the Xfinity Marine Solution company, Rakesh is said to have died in May 2026; however, the family claimed that they received his body without conducting a post-mortem.

The doctors noted, "Meninges and vessels are missing." "Along with it, Rakesh's brain, condition of neck tissues, hyoid bone, Larnyx and trachea, pleura (cavity), his heart, both lungs, coronary arteries, abdomen, both the intestines and even the stomach is missing. Gall bladder, spleen and kidneys too are missing," the doctors said.

Xfinity was the company that sent Rakesh on the ship. Manoj Yadav, the General Secretary of the FSUI, told ETV Bharat, "Surprisingly, the company should have taken some responsibility. I have raised the complaint with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Venezuela, urging them to initiate an inquiry. We want the Indian government to demand a thorough investigation and immediate intervention."

The FSUI in a post on X said, "@FSUIINDIA Indian Seafarer #RakeshChauhan reported dead in #Venezuela. Mortal remains sent back to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh without any autopsy report or details from Venezuelan authorities. Family demanded re-autopsy. The official Post-Mortem Report conducted in India reveals a horrifying truth: NOT A SINGLE ORGAN was found in the body. • Brain — Missing • Heart — Missing • Both Lungs — Missing • Liver, Kidneys, Spleen, Pancreas, Stomach, Intestines — ALL Missing • Thyroid, Hyoid, Larynx & Trachea — Missing Body showed extensive prior stitching (22 stitches neck to pubic symphysis + 21 stitches ear to ear). No antemortem injuries noted. Body kept in deep freeze for nearly a month. Cause of death: Could not be determined (all organs absent). This is unacceptable. Seafarers are becoming scapegoats."

"We demand: 1. Full investigation & accountability from Venezuelan authorities 2. Immediate intervention by the Indian Embassy in Venezuela 3. Complete autopsy report, circumstances of death, and justice + compensation for the family," the FSUI said.

Meanwhile, speaking with ETV Bharat, Rakesh's widow, Ranjana, said she is still shocked by the circumstances of his death and what remains of his body. "I am unable to speak right now as I am being given saline. I have been disturbed by these developments since the time of my husband's death. I was asked by Yadavji to conduct a post-mortem after we received Rakesh's body, and the result has shocked me," said Ranjana.

"Rakesh was working as a fitter on an oil tanker, and there is an entry of their vessel at Malakal Harbour, MT Eliak of Palau flag. Vessel number: 9199713. He was sent by Xfinity maritime services company, Navi Mumbai, based company. We can't give such vital information to the media. We cannot ascertain what you are talking about has actually happened," Sushma, a senior manager from Xfinity maritime services, told ETV Bharat.

The family has urged the Indian Embassy in Venezuela to get answers as to why the organs were not put back in the body before it was stitched up and where the PM report is, and they have not been given the PM report, if it was conducted.