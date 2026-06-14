Indian Seafarer's Body Decomposing Onboard MT Celestial Off Oman Coast, Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi
Gandhi while reacting to the video appeal by the MT Celestial Captain said that under "compromised PM", being an Indian meant "utter ruin".
Published : June 14, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the death of an Indian seafarer whose body is decomposing on board MT Celestial off the coast of Oman due to alleged government apathy amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.
The seafarer Nishanth Uirthanathan died on June 11 due to lack of medical support, according to the Forward Seamen's Union of India(FSUI) with the Indian Embassy in Oman claiming that Nishanth died due to “medical complications”.
Gandhi, while reacting to a video appeal by the Captain of MT Celestial to repatriate the seafarer's body, attacked “compromised PM” Modi saying “being an Indian means utter ruin”. “Foreign powers kill our citizens. Our government quietly obeys orders like an obedient servant—and our citizens are left to rot. Bring this Indian home. Now,” he said.
Compromised PM के राज में एक भारतीय होने का मतलब दुर्गति है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 14, 2026
विदेशी ताकत हमारे नागरिकों को मारती है। हमारी सरकार एक आज्ञाकारी नौकर की तरह चुप-चाप आदेश मान लेती है - और हमारे नागरिक सड़ने के लिए छोड़ दिए जाते हैं।
इस भारतीय को घर लाइए। अभी। https://t.co/WE7Y69wHZt
In the video, the MT Celestial Captain says that Nishanth's body was decomposing while alleging that there had been no positive response from the Indian embassy in this regard. The video shows Nishanth's body being covered in a black tarpaulin with bottles of water placed near it probably to prevent it from decomposition.
“This is the dead body of our second officer. He died two days ago and his body is decomposing. We reached out to the Indian Embassy but haven’t got a positive response. Our company is hiding from us,” the captain of MT Celestial anchored in Oman says in the video as other crew members watch helplessly.
On Saturday, the FSUI said that Nishanth passed away on the 11th at 1800 hrs “due to lack of timely medical support”. “Two days later, mortal remains remain onboard without proper preservation. Port Duqm, Oman has shut down WiFi/comms, with authorities unresponsive. Who cares for seafarers?,” it asked in a post on X.
Another tragic incident for seafarers.— FSUI (@FSUIINDIA) June 13, 2026
, a 2nd Officer on #MTCelestial passed away on the 11th at 1800 hrs due to lack of timely medical support.
Two days later, mortal remains remain onboard without proper preservation. Port #Duqm, #Oman has shut down WiFi/comms, with… pic.twitter.com/YcL65VTiPm
“They keep global trade moving but face neglect in medical care & repatriation amid conflicts they have nothing to do with. Demand urgent action for evacuation, body preservation & dignified return,” the FSUI said in a desperate appeal for help.
An Indian national Mr. Nishanth Uirthanathan passed away due to medical complications. His mortal remains are currently onboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port.— India in Oman (Embassy of India, Muscat) (@Indemb_Muscat) June 13, 2026
The Embassy has been in continuous contact with the ship management company and is coordinating closely with all concerned…
Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Oman on Sunday said that it "remains in close touch with family members of the Indian national Mr. Nishanth Uirthanathan who unfortunately lost his life due to medical conditions, crew members of the vessel and concerned authorities".
"Efforts are underway to facilitate the earliest possible disembarkation and repatriation of his mortal remains".
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