ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Seafarer's Body Decomposing Onboard MT Celestial Off Oman Coast, Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the death of an Indian seafarer whose body is decomposing on board MT Celestial off the coast of Oman due to alleged government apathy amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The seafarer Nishanth Uirthanathan died on June 11 due to lack of medical support, according to the Forward Seamen's Union of India(FSUI) with the Indian Embassy in Oman claiming that Nishanth died due to “medical complications”.

Gandhi, while reacting to a video appeal by the Captain of MT Celestial to repatriate the seafarer's body, attacked “compromised PM” Modi saying “being an Indian means utter ruin”. “Foreign powers kill our citizens. Our government quietly obeys orders like an obedient servant—and our citizens are left to rot. Bring this Indian home. Now,” he said.

In the video, the MT Celestial Captain says that Nishanth's body was decomposing while alleging that there had been no positive response from the Indian embassy in this regard. The video shows Nishanth's body being covered in a black tarpaulin with bottles of water placed near it probably to prevent it from decomposition.