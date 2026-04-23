ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Seafarer Among Crew Of Ship Held By Iran In Strait Of Hormuz

New Delhi: At least one Indian seafarer was among the crew of a vessel taken into custody by Iran in the latest maritime escalation near the Strait of Hormuz. Two of the three foreign-flagged commercial vessels fired upon by Iranian forces in the strait on Wednesday had 22 Indian seafarers, Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary in Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, said at a news briefing.

"All seafarers on board both the vessels are safe," he said. There was no Indian on board the third ship. Iran on Wednesday captured two foreign container ships seeking to exit the strait and fired at a third one, as a retaliation to United States naval blockade of Iranian ports and capture of Iranian-flagged ships.

Iranian guards boarded and took custody of vessels Francesca and Epaminondas. While there is no Indian on Francesca, one Indian is among the 21 crew onboard Epaminondas. The third vessel, Euphoria, a container ship flagged with Panama, has 21 Indian seafarers onboard. "All of them are safe," he said.

Vessel Epaminondas, a container ship flagged with Panama has one Indian seafarer onboard. "He is safe," he said. Epaminondas has a ​crew of 21 members made up of mostly Ukrainians and Filipinos and was bound for India. There was one Indian seafarer on this ship.

"We have spoken to concerned authorities and he (the Indian seafarer on Epaminondas) is safe," Mangal said. Epaminondas as also Francesca are on the western side of the Persian Gulf, he said without directly saying that they were in custody of Iranian guards. The third vessel Euphoria, with 21 Indian seafarers, was on the eastern side, he said.