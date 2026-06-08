ETV Bharat / bharat

24 Indian Seafarers Stranded 15 Nautical Miles Near Masirah Island, Oman In A US Missile Attack; Rescued By Chopper

"In Harmouz, 24 Indian Seafarers seeking urgent assistance at 2057.07N 059 degree 0813 off coast Oman onboard." FSUI wrote, "FSUI vessel around 15 KM are sinking with 24 Indian please assist @OmanNavy." Within minutes, Yadav reached out to the Director General Shipping and S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs. He also reached out to the Oman government and their port authorities.

One US missile hit a vessel, MARIVEX - 9464156, which has been docked only 15 nautical miles from Near Masirah Island, Oman. In fact, over 50 minutes ago, immediately after the missile hit their vessel, they called on Manoj Yadav, Secretary of Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI), asking him to help.

Mumbai: On Monday, the ceasefire that had precariously held in balance since April 8 between the US, Israel, and Iran seems to be headed for complete collapse as Iran and Israel exchanged missile attacks. One of the immediate impacts is seen on the Indian seafarers who are caught in this exchange of fire as they struggle to stay alive.

Sources in the Ministry of Shipping said, "All of them are safe and on board." Yadav told ETV Bharat that he received a call from one of the seafarers crying for help as they want to be rescued at the earliest today.

"One of the seafarers, Nilesh, called crying for help. He said their lifeboat has been destroyed. You can see one side of the vessel is covered in smoke. One of their vessel is completely destroyed, and that is why I tagged DG Shipping and MEA. They called me for more details and have assured me of intervention," Yadav said.

Yadav is also following up with their international seafarers' body and the officials from Oman. "I'm hopeful they will be rescued because they are only 15 nautical miles away, and any assistance from the Government of Oman will be essential at this juncture. Every minute counts," said Yadav.

Yadav said that with the intervention of MEA India and SG Shipping, they can request the Oman government to send a chopper to rescue these Indian seafarers.

After receiving details of the seafarers and intervention from FSUI, the MEA and DG Shipping immediately spoke to the Oman authorities to send a chopper and rescue the 24 Indian seafarers who were stranded. Following this, the seafarers were rescued.