Patience Key To Professional Success, Not Just Intelligence: Wharton Dean Erica James At ISB Silver Jubilee Convocation
A total of 417 students from the PGP Class of 2026 were conferred degrees at the ceremony, which was marked by grandeur and celebration.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Hyderabad: Emphasising that intelligence alone is not enough to succeed in today’s volatile business environment, Erica James, Dean of The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in the US, urged graduates to cultivate patience, resilience, and strong relationships as essential tools for long-term success.
Delivering the keynote address at the Silver Jubilee convocation of the Indian School of Business (ISB) here, Erica James described patience as a 'long-term investment' in professional growth, stressing that the ability to endure pressure is more valuable than merely reacting to challenges.
A total of 417 students from the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2026 were conferred degrees at the ceremony, which was marked by grandeur and celebration. Degrees were also awarded to one Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) graduate and 21 Executive Fellow Programme (EFPM) graduates.
Erica James encouraged students to look beyond personal achievements and contribute meaningfully to society. She highlighted the importance of building interpersonal relationships and maintaining intellectual, physical, and emotional resilience, especially in the era of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Chairperson of the ISB Executive Board Harish Manwani said the Silver Jubilee milestone was both a moment of pride and introspection. ISB Dean Madan Pillutla advised graduates to uphold truth and adopt a scientific approach to solving complex problems.
Graduate Student Board President Ishan Raj reflected on the strong sense of community at ISB, noting that the support of peers and faculty played a crucial role in overcoming academic challenges. Krithika Garg was awarded the prestigious ISB-Parmeshwar Godrej Award for outstanding female student with a commitment to social service.
The ceremony also honoured distinguished faculty members, while several graduates attended with their families, marking the occasion as a memorable milestone. On Friday, a state-of-the-art auditorium was opened at the ISB, here, in memory of the late media baron and founder of the Ramoji Group, Sri Ramoji Rao.
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