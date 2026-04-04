ETV Bharat / bharat

Patience Key To Professional Success, Not Just Intelligence: Wharton Dean Erica James At ISB Silver Jubilee Convocation

Hyderabad: Emphasising that intelligence alone is not enough to succeed in today’s volatile business environment, Erica James, Dean of The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in the US, urged graduates to cultivate patience, resilience, and strong relationships as essential tools for long-term success.

Delivering the keynote address at the Silver Jubilee convocation of the Indian School of Business (ISB) here, Erica James described patience as a 'long-term investment' in professional growth, stressing that the ability to endure pressure is more valuable than merely reacting to challenges.

A total of 417 students from the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) Class of 2026 were conferred degrees at the ceremony, which was marked by grandeur and celebration. Degrees were also awarded to one Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) graduate and 21 Executive Fellow Programme (EFPM) graduates.

Erica James encouraged students to look beyond personal achievements and contribute meaningfully to society. She highlighted the importance of building interpersonal relationships and maintaining intellectual, physical, and emotional resilience, especially in the era of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI).