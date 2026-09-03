ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways To Run Direct Festival Special Trains From September 11 To December 7

New Delhi: The Railways has planned to provide direct train services connecting northern and southern hubs to avoid multiple ticket bookings, waiting for connecting services or worrying about missing the next train because of delays in the previous journey during the upcoming festivals.

These festival special trains will be run from September 11 to December 7 during upcoming Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja to provide benefits of direct rail connectivity between Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, eliminating the hassle of changing trains for lakhs of passengers, particularly those travelling with children, senior citizens or heavy luggage. This facility will significantly reduce the stress associated with long-distance journeys involving connecting trains.

A senior railway official told ETV Bharat that authorities had observed that, in previous years, passengers travelling to southern destinations often had to change trains at Jhansi or Bhopal stations of northern areas. The new direct train facility is expected to reduce the passenger burden at these stations by eliminating the need for such interchanges during the festival rush.

Apart from regular train services, special train services will allow travellers to complete their long-distance journey on a single train, offering greater convenience and comfort to families, students and working professionals travelling during festive season.