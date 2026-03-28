Indian Railways To Deploy Trained Attendants For Better Onboard Services
Railways to introduce trained attendants on trains to improve cleanliness, resolve complaints faster, and enhance overall passenger experience during journeys, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
New Delhi: To make onboard services truly passenger-centric, the Indian Railways has decided to engage trained and professional train attendants who will respond effectively to passenger needs. These attendants will have professional knowledge, meet basic educational standards and be trained as semi-skilled personnel.
For passengers travelling on long-distance trains, comfort, cleanliness and timely assistance are essential for a pleasant journey. However, the current system of onboard housekeeping often falls short due to the presence of untrained and non-professional attendants. This leads to delays in addressing complaints, poor coach maintenance, and passenger inconvenience.
On-Board Housekeeping Services (OBHS) play an important role in ensuring clean, hygienic and comfortable travel for passengers on long-distance trains. Similarly, attendants in the AC coaches are responsible for managing the quality and availability of onboard linen, which directly impacts passenger comfort.
However, despite continuous monitoring efforts over the years, passengers have often experienced inconsistent service quality, including delayed responses to requests and poor linen management.
The major reason for this has been the deployment of untrained, non-professional agencies, resulting in unsatisfactory performance and a high number of complaints on Rail Madad.
To address these concerns and make services more passenger-focused, the initiative has been introduced to engage dedicated and professional service providers. These providers will adopt a proactive approach to onboard services, ensuring that passenger needs are anticipated and addressed promptly.
Under this system, service providers will be responsible for maintaining high standards of cleanliness and hygiene in coaches, ensuring efficient linen management in AC classes, providing prompt and courteous assistance to passengers, and undertaking minor mechanical repairs related to passenger amenities such as lights, charging points, and fittings during the journey, the Ministry of Railways said.
Passengers’ Point Of View
“Introducing educated and semi-skilled attendants on board trains could mark a significant shift in passenger experience, helping to address minor issues that once went unnoticed and reducing the volume of complaints,” Sanjeev Kumar, a frequent traveller and resident of Uttarakhand's Laksar, told ETV Bharat.
Another passenger from Bihar, Dayanand Singh, said, “This is a welcome move, especially for long journeys. I hope passengers will now experience greater comfort and improved onboard facilities. Earlier, minor issues often went unattended due to a lack of skilled personnel, but with this initiative, such problems are likely to be resolved more efficiently.”
Benefits To Passengers
The system will provide consistently clean and hygienic coaches, timely resolution of issues without unnecessary delays, improved comfort and convenience, especially during AC travel, reduced complaints, enhanced trust in services, and a more responsive, professional onboard experience.
Services To Be Introduced
To begin with, this new system is being introduced on five selected trains in each Zonal Railway. After assessing its effectiveness, the Railways plans to expand it in phases across the network.
Professional, Verified Staff
The service providers will appoint trained and verified staff who have proper qualifications and wear uniforms, making them easy to identify. Each staff member will have clearly defined responsibilities, including managing linen in AC coaches, maintaining cleanliness, ensuring toilet upkeep and handling waste management.
They will also carry out basic safety checks, handle minor repair works such as fixing lights or charging points, and provide immediate assistance to passengers when needed. Every staff member deployed for onboard services will be adequately trained and certified.
Qualification Requirements
In AC coaches, the attendant will not only perform regular duties but also act as a supervisor for the assigned coach or group of coaches. To ensure better service, the attendant must be at least a 12th pass and semi-skilled, enabling them to handle both service-related and minor technical issues effectively.
In non-AC coaches, separate housekeeping supervisors will be appointed. These supervisors will also be properly trained, at least 12th pass, and semi-skilled. All onboard housekeeping staff will receive training in cleaning and basic repairs.
Review And Implementation
The system will be reviewed periodically based on passenger feedback, audit findings, and technological advancements. The Ministry said the implementation will be carried out in phases over the next two years.
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