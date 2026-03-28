ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways To Deploy Trained Attendants For Better Onboard Services

A new initiative to deploy skilled on-board staff aims to improve hygiene and speed up service. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: To make onboard services truly passenger-centric, the Indian Railways has decided to engage trained and professional train attendants who will respond effectively to passenger needs. These attendants will have professional knowledge, meet basic educational standards and be trained as semi-skilled personnel.

For passengers travelling on long-distance trains, comfort, cleanliness and timely assistance are essential for a pleasant journey. However, the current system of onboard housekeeping often falls short due to the presence of untrained and non-professional attendants. This leads to delays in addressing complaints, poor coach maintenance, and passenger inconvenience.

On-Board Housekeeping Services (OBHS) play an important role in ensuring clean, hygienic and comfortable travel for passengers on long-distance trains. Similarly, attendants in the AC coaches are responsible for managing the quality and availability of onboard linen, which directly impacts passenger comfort.

However, despite continuous monitoring efforts over the years, passengers have often experienced inconsistent service quality, including delayed responses to requests and poor linen management.

The major reason for this has been the deployment of untrained, non-professional agencies, resulting in unsatisfactory performance and a high number of complaints on Rail Madad.

To address these concerns and make services more passenger-focused, the initiative has been introduced to engage dedicated and professional service providers. These providers will adopt a proactive approach to onboard services, ensuring that passenger needs are anticipated and addressed promptly.

Under this system, service providers will be responsible for maintaining high standards of cleanliness and hygiene in coaches, ensuring efficient linen management in AC classes, providing prompt and courteous assistance to passengers, and undertaking minor mechanical repairs related to passenger amenities such as lights, charging points, and fittings during the journey, the Ministry of Railways said.

Passengers’ Point Of View

“Introducing educated and semi-skilled attendants on board trains could mark a significant shift in passenger experience, helping to address minor issues that once went unnoticed and reducing the volume of complaints,” Sanjeev Kumar, a frequent traveller and resident of Uttarakhand's Laksar, told ETV Bharat.

Another passenger from Bihar, Dayanand Singh, said, “This is a welcome move, especially for long journeys. I hope passengers will now experience greater comfort and improved onboard facilities. Earlier, minor issues often went unattended due to a lack of skilled personnel, but with this initiative, such problems are likely to be resolved more efficiently.”