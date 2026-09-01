Indian Railways Goes Paperless; To Create Master Trainers To Make Digital Services More User-Friendly
The modernisation of railway systems had made it easier for employees to access and transfer-related info while reducing dependence on physical records, writes Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
New Delhi: In a move aimed at helping lakhs of railway employees use digital services more efficiently, Indian Railways is proposing to create a pool of certified Human Resource Management System (HRMS) Master Trainers through a regular and structured training programme.
The initiative is aimed at reducing employees' dependence on manual processes and making digital services more accessible and user-friendly by developing trained personnel within Railway organisations who can guide colleagues in using various online services and resolving operational difficulties.
The programme is expected to establish a continuous capacity-building mechanism across all Zonal Railways and Production Units, ensuring that employees can effectively access and utilise the growing range of services available through the HRMS platform.
Speaking to ETV Bharat on Tuesday, railway employee Navin Kumar said the modernisation of railway systems had made it easier for employees to access and transfer service-related information while reducing dependence on physical records and paperwork.
“The modernisation of railway systems is better for employees as it has made it easier for them to access and transfer their service-related information, reducing dependence on physical records and paperwork,” Navin said.
Explaining the advantages of the paperless system, Navin said the earlier process often created difficulties when physical documents were lost or misplaced.
“For instance, if an employee working in the Howrah Division was transferred to the Delhi Division on request, the employee's service records had to be sent by post or collected personally by an official. This process was time-consuming and could lead to delays if documents were lost,” he said.
Under the modernised system, however, service-related information can be transferred electronically through the Railways' digital systems, enabling the concerned division to directly access an employee's records without physically transporting documents, Kumar added.
Another railway employee, Alok Chandra Prakash, told ETV Bharat that the modernisation of Indian Railways was not limited to the development of the HRMS, with several other digital platforms also being introduced to maintain departmental records and streamline day-to-day operations.
Different departments now have dedicated digital platforms for maintenance and operational record-keeping. For instance, the Signal Maintenance Management System (SMMS) is used for signal-related maintenance records, while the Track Maintenance Management System (TMS) helps manage track maintenance activities.
“Systems have also been developed to monitor trains and their operations. Train-related data, including information collected through GPS and data loggers, can be linked to the relevant system. Station Masters can enter a train number, after which the train's information is uploaded and becomes available digitally,” Alok said.
He said departments across the railway network had increasingly moved their work and record-keeping processes online, reducing dependence on physical documents and making information easier to access and monitor.
Alok added that additional training programmes and dedicated trainers should be viewed positively.
“There is nothing wrong with providing employees with more opportunities to learn and adapt to the modernised railway systems,” he said.
The initiative comes at a time when the HRMS is continuously expanding to cover a growing range of employee-centric services, establishment matters and cadre management modules.
Railway officials said candidates completing the proposed programme would be recognised as certified HRMS Master Trainers. These trainers would subsequently conduct local training programmes and awareness sessions within their respective Zonal Railways and Production Units.
The objective is to help employees better understand online functionalities and improve their ability to use the system effectively.
For Indian Railways, the creation of a nationwide network of certified trainers is expected to ensure more uniform implementation and utilisation of digital services. The initiative could strengthen human resource administration, improve employee competency in using digital systems and facilitate the smoother rollout of new HRMS modules and functionalities.
Ramnik Sharma, another railway employee, told ETV Bharat that digital systems now cover almost every stage of an employee's association with the Railways, from joining service until retirement.
“From joining to retirement, employees now have to use the digital mode. It covers almost every stage of an employee's association with the Railways, including various service-related records and processes that were previously handled through separate systems or physical documentation,” he said.
Ramnik said the success of the system would ultimately depend on how well employees understood and used its various features.
“The key to making the system work smoothly is ensuring that employees understand how to use it. If proper guidelines and clear instructions are provided on the different features and procedures, employees will be able to use the platform more effectively,” he added.
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