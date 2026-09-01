ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways Goes Paperless; To Create Master Trainers To Make Digital Services More User-Friendly

New Delhi: In a move aimed at helping lakhs of railway employees use digital services more efficiently, Indian Railways is proposing to create a pool of certified Human Resource Management System (HRMS) Master Trainers through a regular and structured training programme.

The initiative is aimed at reducing employees' dependence on manual processes and making digital services more accessible and user-friendly by developing trained personnel within Railway organisations who can guide colleagues in using various online services and resolving operational difficulties.

The programme is expected to establish a continuous capacity-building mechanism across all Zonal Railways and Production Units, ensuring that employees can effectively access and utilise the growing range of services available through the HRMS platform.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on Tuesday, railway employee Navin Kumar said the modernisation of railway systems had made it easier for employees to access and transfer service-related information while reducing dependence on physical records and paperwork.

“The modernisation of railway systems is better for employees as it has made it easier for them to access and transfer their service-related information, reducing dependence on physical records and paperwork,” Navin said.

Explaining the advantages of the paperless system, Navin said the earlier process often created difficulties when physical documents were lost or misplaced.

Representational Image (Special arrangement)

“For instance, if an employee working in the Howrah Division was transferred to the Delhi Division on request, the employee's service records had to be sent by post or collected personally by an official. This process was time-consuming and could lead to delays if documents were lost,” he said.

Under the modernised system, however, service-related information can be transferred electronically through the Railways' digital systems, enabling the concerned division to directly access an employee's records without physically transporting documents, Kumar added.

Another railway employee, Alok Chandra Prakash, told ETV Bharat that the modernisation of Indian Railways was not limited to the development of the HRMS, with several other digital platforms also being introduced to maintain departmental records and streamline day-to-day operations.

Different departments now have dedicated digital platforms for maintenance and operational record-keeping. For instance, the Signal Maintenance Management System (SMMS) is used for signal-related maintenance records, while the Track Maintenance Management System (TMS) helps manage track maintenance activities.

“Systems have also been developed to monitor trains and their operations. Train-related data, including information collected through GPS and data loggers, can be linked to the relevant system. Station Masters can enter a train number, after which the train's information is uploaded and becomes available digitally,” Alok said.