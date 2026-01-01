Indian Railways To Conduct Super-Checks For Better Passengers’ Safety
Super check will verify the quality of repairs, identify any remaining shortcomings, and facilitate their prompt rectification, thereby strengthening the overall maintenance system.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 3:45 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Safety Super-checks will be conducted by the railways to strengthen passenger safety during travelling by objectively evaluating the quality of inspections by field officials and identifying deficiencies and gaps in maintenance practices.
The Track Analytics Cell (TAC) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting a minimum of five inspections of Points & Crossings per month. The primary intent of these inspections is to super-check the inspections already conducted by field officials and to objectively evaluate the effectiveness and quality of such inspections with respect to the detection and rectification of deficiencies, the railways said in its order.
The Railways officials said that these super-checks will be conducted as surprise inspections, after the Points and Crossings have been attended to, and the subsequent inspections will be conducted by the concerned officials of the departments. Such inspections by Track Analytics Cell, carried out after attention, will verify the quality of repairs, identify any remaining shortcomings, and facilitate their prompt rectification, thereby strengthening the overall maintenance system.
In this regard, it is reiterated that a monthly report on the surprise inspections conducted by TAC will be submitted to the Senior Divisional Engineer (Co), with a copy to the concerned Sr DEN. The report will have details of super-checks conducted, including variations and deficiencies observed vis-à-vis earlier inspections by field officials. Root cause analysis of the anomalies and deficiencies detected during the checking, and corrective actions proposed and taken, including measures to ensure accountability wherever warranted, the railway order said.
The Railway Board had a few months ago to establish the TAC in a view to support data-driven decision-making, enhance maintenance planning, and strengthen safety monitoring by leveraging digital platforms. Its primary role is to assist field officials by monitoring data on TMS/BMS, providing actionable insights, identifying anomalies, and ensuring timely and accurate data feeding.
As per the railways, these instructions will be followed scrupulously to ensure meaningful and sustained improvement in the quality of turnout inspections and maintenance, thereby enhancing operational safety.
According to the railway, Indian Railways commissioned over 90 kms of new track lines this year. Besides laying the new tracks, the focus is to renew the existing rail tracks to ensure safer, faster & comfortable travel.
Safety Monitoring
- Continuously track safety-related data in TMS.
- Identify and flag exceptions, anomalies, and critical alerts to concerned officials.
- Monitor the progress of compliance at each level until complete resolution.
- Share insights and findings generated under CPD/TMS/ NR with the divisional. officials.
- Follow up with field staff to ensure time-bound rectification of discrepancies and exceptions.
Objective of Super-check
- Enhance passenger safety and prevent any untoward incidents during train operations
- Objectively assess the quality of inspections carried out by field officials
- Identify deficiencies and maintenance gaps in Points & Crossings
Responsibility
- Mandated to conduct a minimum of five Points & Crossings inspections per month
- Inspections to be conducted as surprise super-checks
- To be carried out after attention has been given to Points & Crossings
- Super checks will be conducted after inspections by the concerned departmental officials
Track Renewal Works
A total of renewal works were done in the year 2025, around 6880 track km of rails have been renewed with new rails. Complete track renewal for 7051 track km has been done, and through turnout renewal, 9277 sets have been done.
Upgradation and Improvement of tracks
As per the railways data, upgradation and improvement of railway tracks on Indian Railways to increase the speed potential have been carried out in a big way during the last 11 years. Improvement of track infrastructure is a continuous and ongoing process in Indian Railways.
Steps taken by Railways to upgrade tracks
- Modern track structure consisting of 60kg, 90 Ultimate Tensile Strength (UTS) rails, Wider and heavier Pre-stressed Concrete Sleepers (PSC) with elastic fastening, fan-shaped layout turnout on PSC sleepers and Steel Channel/H-beam Sleepers on girder bridges are being used while carrying out primary track renewals.
- The Thick Web Switches and Weldable CMS Crossings are being used in turnout renewal works.
- The supply of 130m/260m long rail panels has been increased to avoid welding of joints, thereby improving safety.
- Thick Web Switch Expansion Joints are being used in place of earlier Conventional/Improved SEJs.
- Adoption of better welding technology for rails.
Also Read