Indian Railways To Conduct Super-Checks For Better Passengers’ Safety

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Safety Super-checks will be conducted by the railways to strengthen passenger safety during travelling by objectively evaluating the quality of inspections by field officials and identifying deficiencies and gaps in maintenance practices.

The Track Analytics Cell (TAC) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting a minimum of five inspections of Points & Crossings per month. The primary intent of these inspections is to super-check the inspections already conducted by field officials and to objectively evaluate the effectiveness and quality of such inspections with respect to the detection and rectification of deficiencies, the railways said in its order.

The Railways officials said that these super-checks will be conducted as surprise inspections, after the Points and Crossings have been attended to, and the subsequent inspections will be conducted by the concerned officials of the departments. Such inspections by Track Analytics Cell, carried out after attention, will verify the quality of repairs, identify any remaining shortcomings, and facilitate their prompt rectification, thereby strengthening the overall maintenance system.

In this regard, it is reiterated that a monthly report on the surprise inspections conducted by TAC will be submitted to the Senior Divisional Engineer (Co), with a copy to the concerned Sr DEN. The report will have details of super-checks conducted, including variations and deficiencies observed vis-à-vis earlier inspections by field officials. Root cause analysis of the anomalies and deficiencies detected during the checking, and corrective actions proposed and taken, including measures to ensure accountability wherever warranted, the railway order said.

The Railway Board had a few months ago to establish the TAC in a view to support data-driven decision-making, enhance maintenance planning, and strengthen safety monitoring by leveraging digital platforms. Its primary role is to assist field officials by monitoring data on TMS/BMS, providing actionable insights, identifying anomalies, and ensuring timely and accurate data feeding.

As per the railways, these instructions will be followed scrupulously to ensure meaningful and sustained improvement in the quality of turnout inspections and maintenance, thereby enhancing operational safety.

According to the railway, Indian Railways commissioned over 90 kms of new track lines this year. Besides laying the new tracks, the focus is to renew the existing rail tracks to ensure safer, faster & comfortable travel.