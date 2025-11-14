ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways To Build Pathways Along Bridges To Boost Safety, Accessibility and Maintenance Efficiency

New Delhi: To ensure the safety and security of railway staff during the maintenance work and better upkeep of bridges across the rail network, the railway has initiated measures to ensure safe passage alongside the bridges for maintenance staff to facilitate movement through it.

Currently, they face a tough situation while performing maintenance jobs, especially going from one side to another. Highlighting the benefits of pathways along the bridges, Shashikant Tripath, chief public relations officer, North Central Railways, told ETV Bharat, “The construction of pathways is being done where it is needed.

These pathways will be helpful not only for maintenance but also for tracking patrolling, as they have to cross these bridges on foot, which become more dangerous if a train comes on the same bridge then they have to run to cross the bridge to keep them safe. If a pathway is constructed alongside major bridges, it will help for patrolling staff,” he added.

"In case the alarm chain pulling incident happens in the middle of the major bridge, then in the absence of pathways, the train staff have to scroll along the bridge to reset the system, which is not only a time-consuming process but risky for staff too. So these pathways are so helpful to deal with these issues,” he explained.

Expressing similar views, a senior official of Northern Railway told ETV Bharat, “It is a positive move of railways which is needed for a long time. These pathways will help maintenance staff to move easily, and the safety of workers will be ensured if any trains pass through the bridge during maintenance work. Once these pathways are developed alongside all major bridges, it will be a big relief for maintenance staff and their safety.”

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shashi Kiran, chief public relations officer, North West Railway, said, “In the major bridges, these facilities are already available, but small ones are yet to get it.”

The step has been initiated in Northeast Frontier Railways, following which it will improve safety, accessibility and operational efficiency across its network. The initiative is aimed at ensuring safe movement for railway personnel engaged in inspection, maintenance and operational activities on bridges.