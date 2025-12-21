ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways Ticket Fare Hike: Railways Rationalises Fares; Non-AC Passengers To Pay Rs 10 Extra For 500 KM

Indian Railways ticket fare hike: Indian Railways has announced a new fare structure effective from December 26, 2025. As per the updated fare structure, for a 500 km journey in non-AC coaches, passengers will have to pay an additional Rs 10.

No fare has been increased for journeys under 215 km in Ordinary Class. For journeys beyond 215 km, there will be a fare hike of 1 paise per km in Ordinary Class, and 2 paise per km for Mail/Express Non-AC and AC classes.

The Indian Railways expects a revenue gain of Rs 600 crore from this hike in fares. According to the new structure, there has been no increase in fare in Suburban and Monthly Season tickets.