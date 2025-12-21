Indian Railways Ticket Fare Hike: Railways Rationalises Fares; Non-AC Passengers To Pay Rs 10 Extra For 500 KM
Indian Railways expects to earn approximately Rs 600 crore during the current year as a result of this fare rationalisation.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 1:34 PM IST
Indian Railways ticket fare hike: Indian Railways has announced a new fare structure effective from December 26, 2025. As per the updated fare structure, for a 500 km journey in non-AC coaches, passengers will have to pay an additional Rs 10.
No fare has been increased for journeys under 215 km in Ordinary Class. For journeys beyond 215 km, there will be a fare hike of 1 paise per km in Ordinary Class, and 2 paise per km for Mail/Express Non-AC and AC classes.
The Indian Railways expects a revenue gain of Rs 600 crore from this hike in fares. According to the new structure, there has been no increase in fare in Suburban and Monthly Season tickets.
This is the second fare hike this year. In July 2025, the Railways had announced a fare increase of Rs 5 for 501 to 1500 kilometres, Rs 10 for distances up to 2500 kilometres and Rs 15 for distances from 2501 to 3000 kilometres.
According to an official, Railways has expanded its network and operations significantly over the last decade and to cater to a higher level of operations and to improve safety, it is increasing its manpower.
"Consequently, manpower cost has increased to Rs 1,15,000 crore. Pension cost has increased to Rs 60,000 crore. Total cost of operations has increased to 2,63,000 crore rupees in 2024-25. To meet this higher cost of manpower, railways are focusing on higher cargo loading and a small amount of passenger fare rationalisation," the official said.
It is pertinent to mention here that Indian Railways is one of the world's largest rail networks, with over 68,000 km of route length. Catering to the world's most population nation with 1.4 billion people, the Railways is the primary mode of transport for millions each day.
The Indian Railways network is organised into 19 operations zones geographically--Northern, Southern, Western, among others--and is known for its extensive route length, increasing electrification, and focus on infrastructure development for high-speed and modern services.
Read More: