Indian Railways Begins Winter Safety Drive To Address Fog Hazards

New Delhi: To deal with winter season challenges like fog and inclement weather to run safe and smooth train operations, Indian Railways is conducting a safety drive to prevent any untoward incident during foggy weather.

Indian Railways authorities said all the concerned officials and departments are instructed to ensure proper preparations and take safety measures to tackle foggy days. For this, proper training and utilisation of fog signalmen, proper knowledge of station staff to work in thick foggy weather, and an adequate number of reliable Fog Safe Devices will be ensured at the crew lobby with proper direction-wise mapping of signals and other locations.

Explaining about the winter safety drive, Shashikant Tripathi, chief public relations officer, North Central Railways, told ETV Bharat, “Winter safety drill is being conducted at different concerned departments to deal with coming foggy days, following which the authority has been counselling loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, guards, trackmen, signalling staff, and station staff.”

He added, “It is noticed that during winter, dense fog creates various issues and hindres smooth train operations. In the extreme cold, tracks change their characteristics, following which sometimes they get cracks, so track maintenance departments have to keep monitoring them properly, and during the counselling LPs and ALPs are given instructions to follow train speeds as per norms and monitoring signals to proceed ahead."

Northern zone measures

Talking about the safety issue, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, CPRO, Northern Railways, said, “Northern zone has already started winter safety drive to run trains safely. During the drive, LPs and ALPs are given counseling and trained to run trains in the Modified Automatic Signaling System (MASS) in which in a block section only two trains are allowed to run. However, more trains can be run in the normal condition of an Automatic Block Signal."

According to the railway, a three-month-long safety drive on "Precautions during foggy & inclement weather" will be conducted till January 31, involving officers and supervisors of all departments and all grades as a safety measure to prevent any untoward incident during foggy weather.