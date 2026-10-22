Over 250 Train Trips To Be Cancelled As Indian Railways Plans Winter Schedule Changes; Frequencies Also To Be Reduced
The railways have prepared an advance fog-management plan to tackle disruptions caused by dense fog.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST|
Updated : October 22, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The upcoming winter season is likely to bring hassles for railway passengers, with the Indian Railways planning to cancel and divert more than 250 train trips between December and February. To tackle disruptions caused by dense fog, authorities have prepared an advance fog-management plan.
The measures are aimed at ensuring safer and smoother train operations during periods of poor visibility.
However, the move is expected to force passengers, who are planning to book their tickets well in advance, reconsider their travel plans to avoid possible cancellations, diversions and short terminations during the winter months.
The Railway Administration has already started informing passengers that, due to operational reasons during the upcoming fog season, it has been decided to cancel, reduce the frequency of, and partially cancel the trains.
Cancellation of Trains:
- Train 12209 Kanpur Central–Kathgodam Express will remain cancelled every Tuesday from December 8 to March 2, for 13 trips.
- Train 12210 Kathgodam–Kanpur Central Express will remain cancelled every Monday from December 7 to March 1 (13 trips).
- Train 12595 Gorakhpur–Anand Vihar Terminal Express (running 3 days a week) will remain cancelled from December 15 to February 14.
- Train 12596 Anand Vihar Terminal–Gorakhpur Express (running 3 days a week) will remain cancelled from December 16 to February 15.
- Train 22857 Santragachi–Anand Vihar Terminal Express (weekly) will remain cancelled for 12 trips from December 7 to February 22.
- Train 22858 Anand Vihar Terminal–Santragachi Express (weekly) will remain cancelled for 12 trips from December 8 to February 23.
Reduction in Train Frequency:
- Train 22405 Bhagalpur–Anand Vihar Terminal Express: December– 03, 10, 17, 24, 31, January– 07, 14, 21, 28, and February– 04, 11, 18, 25.
- Train 22406 Anand Vihar Terminal–Bhagalpur Express: December – 02, 09, 16, 23, 30, January– 06, 13, 20, 27, and February– 03, 10, 17, 24.
- Train12571 Gorakhpur–Anand Vihar Terminal Express: December– 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, January– 03, 06, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, 31, and February– 03, 07, 10, 14.
- Train 12572 Anand Vihar Terminal–Gorakhpur Express: December– 17, 21, 24, 28, 31, January– 04, 07, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, 28, and February– 01, 04, 08, 11, 15.
- Train 15025 Mau–Anand Vihar Terminal Express: December– 15, 22, 29, January– 05, 12, 19, 26, and February– 02, 09.
- Train 15026 Anand Vihar Terminal–Mau Express: December– 18, 25, January– 01, 08, 15, 22, 29, and February– 05, 12.
- Train 15083 Chhapra–Farrukhabad Express: December– 17, 18, 19, 21, 24, 25, 26, 28, 31, January– 01, 02, 04, 07, 08, 09, 11, 14, 15, 16, 18, 21, 22, 23, 25, 28, 29, 30, and February– 01, 04, 05, 06, 08, 11, 12, 13.
- Train 15084 Farrukhabad–Chhapra Express: December– 18, 19, 20, 22, 25, 26, 27, 29, January– 01, 02, 03, 05, 08, 10, 12, 15, 16, 17, 19, 22, 23, 24, 26, 29, 30, 31, February– 02, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 13, 14.
- Train 15074 Tanakpur–Singrauli Express: December– 16, 23, 30, January– 06, 13, 20, 27, and February– 03, 10.
- Train 15073 Singrauli–Tanakpur Express: December– 17, 24, 31, January– 07, 14, 21, 28, and February– 04, 11.
- Train 15076 Tanakpur–Shaktinagar Express: December– 15, 19, 22, 26, 29, January– 02, 05, 09, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30, and February– 02, 06, 09, 13.
- Train 15075 Shaktinagar–Tanakpur Express: December– 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, January– 03, 06, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, 31, and February 2027 – 03, 07, 10, 14.
- Train12988 Ajmer–Sealdah Express will remain cancelled on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays: December– 01, 03, 05, 08, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 31, January– 02, 05, 07, 09, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 30, February– 02, 04, 06, 09, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27.
- Train 12987 Sealdah–Ajmer Express will remain cancelled on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays: December– 02, 04, 06, 09, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 30, January– 01, 03, 06, 08, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, 31, and February 2027 – 03, 05, 07, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28.
- Train12505 Kamakhya–Anand Vihar Terminal North East Express will remain cancelled every Wednesday and Sunday: December– 02, 06, 09, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, January 2027 – 03, 06, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, 31, and February 2027 – 03, 07, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28.
- Train 12506 Anand Vihar Terminal–Kamakhya North East Express will remain cancelled every Tuesday and Friday: December– 04, 08, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29, January 2027 – 01, 05, 08, 12, 15, 19, 22, 26, 29, February– 02, 05, 09, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, and March 2 – cancelled.
- Train15483 Alipurduar Junction–Delhi Junction Sikkim Mahananda Express will remain cancelled on Wednesdays and Sundays: December– 02, 05, 09, 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30, January– 02, 06, 09, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and February– 03, 06, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27.
- Train 15484 Delhi Junction–Alipurduar Junction Sikkim Mahananda Express will remain cancelled on Fridays and Mondays: December– 04, 07, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, 28, January– 01, 04, 08, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29, and February– 01, 05, 08, 12, 15, 19, 22, 26.
Partial Cancellation of Trains:
- Train 12279 Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi–New Delhi Express (daily) will be partially cancelled between Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi and Gwalior from December 1 to February 28.
- Train 12280 New Delhi–Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Express (daily) will be partially cancelled between Gwalior and Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi from December 1 to February 28.
- Train 12280 New Delhi–Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Express (daily) will be partially cancelled between Gwalior and Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi from December 1 to February 28.
Read More