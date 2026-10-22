ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 250 Train Trips To Be Cancelled As Indian Railways Plans Winter Schedule Changes; Frequencies Also To Be Reduced

New Delhi: The upcoming winter season is likely to bring hassles for railway passengers, with the Indian Railways planning to cancel and divert more than 250 train trips between December and February. To tackle disruptions caused by dense fog, authorities have prepared an advance fog-management plan.

The measures are aimed at ensuring safer and smoother train operations during periods of poor visibility.

However, the move is expected to force passengers, who are planning to book their tickets well in advance, reconsider their travel plans to avoid possible cancellations, diversions and short terminations during the winter months.

The Railway Administration has already started informing passengers that, due to operational reasons during the upcoming fog season, it has been decided to cancel, reduce the frequency of, and partially cancel the trains.

Cancellation of Trains: