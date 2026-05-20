Indian Railways Plans Modern Wiring Systems In Coaches After Recent Train Fire Incidents
Following recent train fire incidents, Indian Railways has intensified safety measures and strengthened inspections, monitoring systems and trackside patrolling nationwide, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of recent train fire incidents in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh and Sasaram, Bihar, the Railway Board is planning to introduce high-tech, modern wiring systems in coaches across the railway network to reduce the risk of fire-related accidents.
Alongside the proposed wiring upgrade, railway zones across the country have intensified safety measures to strengthen fire prevention and improve passenger safety. Officials have been directed to conduct regular inspections, improve monitoring systems and increase awareness among railway staff regarding fire hazards and emergency response protocols.
Railway authorities have also instructed field officials to strictly enforce fire-prevention guidelines, ensure proper functioning of fire and smoke detection systems and maintain greater vigilance across railway networks.
Following the recent incidents, several railway zones have gone on alert and stepped up preventive measures across stations, coaches, and railway tracks.
A senior railway official told ETV Bharat that the focus is now on strengthening fire safety mechanisms and regularly sensitising railway personnel about fire hazards, emergency response systems and precautionary measures during train operations.
"Following these fire incidents in trains, the Railway Board is planning to install high-tech and modern wiring systems in coaches to prevent such incidents caused by wiring-related issues," a senior official from the West Central Railway told ETV Bharat.
As part of the intensified safety drive, trackside patrolling has also been strengthened, especially in vulnerable areas, to detect any activity or condition that could trigger fire incidents. Railway officials said dry bushes and combustible materials near railway tracks are often responsible for small fires spreading quickly during extreme heat.
An official from the North Central Railway told ETV Bharat, "The Railways has already been carrying out regular reviews and inspections of fire safety norms in coaches and along railway tracks to prevent fire incidents. We have often seen that bushes and other combustible materials along the tracks lead to such incidents, so patrolling staff are clearing these materials to ensure safety."
Inquiry Reports Point Towards Anti-Social Elements
The Ministry of Railways said inquiry reports into several recent train fire incidents have revealed the involvement of anti-social elements in multiple cases.
According to the ministry, Indian Railways conducted investigations into recent fire incidents reported across the country.
"In an incident involving a train fire near Amarpur station in Rajasthan, an individual attempted to set fire to the linen (bedding material), which subsequently caused the blaze," the ministry stated. In another incident in Howrah, officials recovered a petrol-soaked cloth from the bathroom of the train where the fire occurred.
Similarly, in the Rajdhani Express fire incident in Kota, the initial flames reportedly originated from the train bathroom. "In Sasaram, the train and coaches involved were empty and there was no power generator on board. It is highly probable that someone threw a burning object inside," the ministry said.
Railway authorities said these incidents are being treated very seriously and investigations are continuing.
Railways Strengthen Safety And Monitoring Systems
The Railways has instructed officials to focus on fire safety mechanisms, regularly sensitise staff and strictly follow loading guidelines for bulk materials.
Authorities have also been advised to avoid uneven loading in coaches and maintain close monitoring at all points and crossings.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has intensified investigations into recent fire incidents and surveillance across railway premises has also been increased.
"Indian Railways has taken these incidents very seriously. The RPF is conducting intensive investigations into such occurrences. Passengers are requested to remain vigilant and safe. If they observe any suspicious activity, call 139 immediately," the ministry said.
Railway officials said special fire safety drives are regularly conducted to prevent passengers from carrying inflammable materials inside trains and on railway premises.
The Railways is also focusing heavily on electrical safety systems inside coaches. Officials said special attention is being given to identifying loose wiring, bypassed fuses and gaps in electrical panels that could trigger electrical short circuits. Generator rooms in power cars are also being monitored closely through regular maintenance and inspection drives.
In addition, AC mechanics and escorting staff are being deployed during train operations to ensure a quick response in the event of technical failures or fire-related emergencies.
Modernisation Of Coaches Underway
According to railway officials, the modification and upgradation of coaches to improve fire safety has remained an ongoing process over the years.
As part of the current safety measures:
- At least two fire extinguishers have been installed in all railway coaches
- Fire Detection and Suppression Systems have been fitted in pantry cars and power cars
- Fire and smoke detection systems are being installed in coaches as per safety guidelines
- Water mist-type fire suppression systems are being introduced in phases
- Emergency windows are being provided to help with evacuation during emergencies
- Fire-retardant materials are being used in coach interiors, including seats, berths, flooring, insulation and toilets
- Fire-retardant E-beam cables have been introduced in coaches
- Multiple levels of electrical protection through fuses are also being implemented to reduce the risk of electrical fires
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier informed that the Railways is continuously upgrading coach safety standards to minimise fire-related risks and improve passenger safety across the network.
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