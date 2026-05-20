ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways Plans Modern Wiring Systems In Coaches After Recent Train Fire Incidents

Indian Railways is planning to introduce modern wiring systems in coaches after recent fire incidents in multiple states. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: In the wake of recent train fire incidents in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh and Sasaram, Bihar, the Railway Board is planning to introduce high-tech, modern wiring systems in coaches across the railway network to reduce the risk of fire-related accidents.

Alongside the proposed wiring upgrade, railway zones across the country have intensified safety measures to strengthen fire prevention and improve passenger safety. Officials have been directed to conduct regular inspections, improve monitoring systems and increase awareness among railway staff regarding fire hazards and emergency response protocols.

Railway authorities have also instructed field officials to strictly enforce fire-prevention guidelines, ensure proper functioning of fire and smoke detection systems and maintain greater vigilance across railway networks.

Following the recent incidents, several railway zones have gone on alert and stepped up preventive measures across stations, coaches, and railway tracks.

A senior railway official told ETV Bharat that the focus is now on strengthening fire safety mechanisms and regularly sensitising railway personnel about fire hazards, emergency response systems and precautionary measures during train operations.

"Following these fire incidents in trains, the Railway Board is planning to install high-tech and modern wiring systems in coaches to prevent such incidents caused by wiring-related issues," a senior official from the West Central Railway told ETV Bharat.

As part of the intensified safety drive, trackside patrolling has also been strengthened, especially in vulnerable areas, to detect any activity or condition that could trigger fire incidents. Railway officials said dry bushes and combustible materials near railway tracks are often responsible for small fires spreading quickly during extreme heat.

An official from the North Central Railway told ETV Bharat, "The Railways has already been carrying out regular reviews and inspections of fire safety norms in coaches and along railway tracks to prevent fire incidents. We have often seen that bushes and other combustible materials along the tracks lead to such incidents, so patrolling staff are clearing these materials to ensure safety."

Inquiry Reports Point Towards Anti-Social Elements

The Ministry of Railways said inquiry reports into several recent train fire incidents have revealed the involvement of anti-social elements in multiple cases.

According to the ministry, Indian Railways conducted investigations into recent fire incidents reported across the country.

"In an incident involving a train fire near Amarpur station in Rajasthan, an individual attempted to set fire to the linen (bedding material), which subsequently caused the blaze," the ministry stated. In another incident in Howrah, officials recovered a petrol-soaked cloth from the bathroom of the train where the fire occurred.

Similarly, in the Rajdhani Express fire incident in Kota, the initial flames reportedly originated from the train bathroom. "In Sasaram, the train and coaches involved were empty and there was no power generator on board. It is highly probable that someone threw a burning object inside," the ministry said.