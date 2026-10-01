ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways Introduces Smart Fleet Card-based Bowser HSD Oil Delivery System

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has commissioned its smart Fleet Card-based Bowser High Speed Diesel (HSD) Oil Delivery System enabling the fuelling of power cars with HSD oil during primary maintenance itself.



The new system is aimed at reducing the need for additional halts at en-route stations for refuelling, thereby helping minimise potential delays in train services. With HSD fueling completed during primary maintenance, the system is expected to make the fuel-supply process more streamlined and organised. A senior railway official said the initiative is also expected to benefit passengers by ensuring more punctual and smoother train operations. Under the new system, HSD oil will be supplied at the market rate.



“The railways has made an assessment that this could result in savings of around Rs 15 per litre, primarily through savings in fuel storage, transportation and other logistics-related costs,” the railway official stated. The initiative is expected to help reduce operational costs and contribute to an improvement in the railway's operating ratio.



The commissioning of the smart HSD oil delivery system NCR is being seen as a step towards more efficient and economical fuel management, while saving time and resources in railway operations. The automated smart-fuelling system streamlines railway operations by enabling on-site, doorstep refuelling of trains during their scheduled maintenance and inspection at the station, eliminating the need for separate refuelling stops.



"The new system will allow real-time monitoring of HSD fuelling while eliminating the need for power cars to make a separate trip for refuelling. Under the new arrangement, power cars will be fuelled at a designated location during primary maintenance itself, enabling them to move directly for their next operation," a railway official told ETV Bharat.



Refuelling During Maintenance



Under the existing system, a power car requiring additional diesel during a train's journey may have to be refuelled at designated stations. Depending on the operational schedule, this can extend the train's halt beyond the planned duration and potentially affect its punctuality. The new system shifts this requirement to the maintenance stage.