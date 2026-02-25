ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways Introduces QR Code-Based Live Train Information System In Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur

Passengers can now scan a QR code at Gorakhpur railway station to access live train information on their mobile phones. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Passengers in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, can now enjoy quick and hassle-free access to real-time train information right at their fingertips. By simply scanning the QR code displayed at a station, they can instantly open a live webpage that automatically refreshes and scrolls to show the latest updates.

The same page can also be accessed anytime through the designated Uniform Resource Locator (URL) on any mobile phone or device.

This system enables passengers to instantly check expected departure times and platform numbers, avoiding lines at enquiry counters and streamlining travel. Daily commuters gain quick visibility on the earliest available trains for better trip planning.

Real-Time Updates By Railway Staff

The system also enables Railways staff at the divisional headquarters to enter and update data in a timely manner, including new train entries, diverted or cancelled trains and revised departure times.

Additionally, station enquiry staff will update platform numbers and departure details as required to ensure accurate, up-to-date information for a more comfortable travel experience.

In-House System Developed At Gorakhpur

Indian Railways’ Lucknow division developed this in-house Live Train Information Webpage at Gorakhpur. The free web app digitises train position displays, replacing the manual whiteboard with a real-time digital interface for accurate, transparent information, a railway official said.

The webpage provides the live status of all trains scheduled to depart from Gorakhpur within the next 4 hours, with direction-wise segregation to facilitate easier understanding, particularly for daily commuters and unreserved passengers.

Diverted, regulated and cancelled trains are prominently highlighted to prevent confusion and last-minute inconvenience.

Planning To Travel In Next Few Hours?

The webpage helps travellers stay up to date on the live status of all trains departing over the next 4 hours. To make journey planning easier, especially for daily commuters or unreserved passengers, trains are neatly organised by direction so you can quickly find the information you need.