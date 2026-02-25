Indian Railways Introduces QR Code-Based Live Train Information System In Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur
The webpage allows passengers to check platforms and departure times without having to approach enquiry counters.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Passengers in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, can now enjoy quick and hassle-free access to real-time train information right at their fingertips. By simply scanning the QR code displayed at a station, they can instantly open a live webpage that automatically refreshes and scrolls to show the latest updates.
The same page can also be accessed anytime through the designated Uniform Resource Locator (URL) on any mobile phone or device.
This system enables passengers to instantly check expected departure times and platform numbers, avoiding lines at enquiry counters and streamlining travel. Daily commuters gain quick visibility on the earliest available trains for better trip planning.
Real-Time Updates By Railway Staff
The system also enables Railways staff at the divisional headquarters to enter and update data in a timely manner, including new train entries, diverted or cancelled trains and revised departure times.
Additionally, station enquiry staff will update platform numbers and departure details as required to ensure accurate, up-to-date information for a more comfortable travel experience.
In-House System Developed At Gorakhpur
Indian Railways’ Lucknow division developed this in-house Live Train Information Webpage at Gorakhpur. The free web app digitises train position displays, replacing the manual whiteboard with a real-time digital interface for accurate, transparent information, a railway official said.
The webpage provides the live status of all trains scheduled to depart from Gorakhpur within the next 4 hours, with direction-wise segregation to facilitate easier understanding, particularly for daily commuters and unreserved passengers.
Diverted, regulated and cancelled trains are prominently highlighted to prevent confusion and last-minute inconvenience.
Planning To Travel In Next Few Hours?
The webpage helps travellers stay up to date on the live status of all trains departing over the next 4 hours. To make journey planning easier, especially for daily commuters or unreserved passengers, trains are neatly organised by direction so you can quickly find the information you need.
Any diverted, regulated, or cancelled trains are clearly highlighted, helping you avoid confusion and last-minute inconvenience at the station.
‘Real-Time Information Makes A Big Difference’
Speaking to ETV Bharat, S K Chaturvedi, a passenger and native of Gorakhpur, said, “As passengers, having access to real-time information makes a big difference for us. Our time is valuable, and when we receive accurate updates instantly, we can plan our journey better and avoid unnecessary waiting or confusion. Though many apps provide train details, this new system feels more reliable and better suited to our needs, as it offers clearer and more up-to-date information.”
This advanced information system can save from several hassles, like standing in long queues at the railway counter, waiting on crowded platforms and the stress of sudden platform changes when train schedules are updated.
Rahish Kashyap, a frequent traveller from Delhi, said advance updates on train schedules help passengers avoid unnecessary waiting and plan more efficiently.
He added, “If passengers receive updated information at least four hours in advance, it is a great help, especially in winter, when many trains run late due to fog. Knowing the actual status of my train allows me to plan when to leave home and reach the station comfortably, instead of rushing and then waiting for long hours at the platform.”
Useful During Peak Rush
This innovation becomes especially valuable during peak rush hours, festive seasons and large gatherings when station footfall rises sharply. During such high-traffic periods, real-time digital updates on train movements help passengers plan better, reduce overcrowding at enquiry counters and prevent the spread of misinformation, railway officials said.
Passengers can independently access accurate, up-to-date details, enabling smoother passenger flow and informed decision-making. Simultaneously, Railways staff are relieved from repetitive manual enquiries, allowing them to focus on operational supervision, crowd regulation, safety monitoring and platform management.
The system therefore enhances both passenger facilitation and on-ground operational efficiency during high-density traffic.
The initiative greatly increases passenger convenience, ensuring fast, accurate train information while modernising the station’s information process and supporting remote monitoring for better service.
R T Pandey, a frequent traveller from Uttar Pradesh, stated that the introduction of this technology is a beneficial initiative, as it helps passengers access real-time updated information.
