ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways Creates History, Transports Live Heart On Vande Bharat Express for First Time

The donor heart being taken from Ahmedbad railway station to the hospital on Friday ( ETV Bharat )

Ahmedabad: In a first for Indian Railways, a live human heart was successfully transported aboard a Vande Bharat Express, marking a milestone in organ transportation and medical emergencies. The heart was carried from Surat to Ahmedabad on Friday, enabling doctors to begin a life-saving transplant procedure within the critical time window.

The donor heart was transported on Train No. 20901, the Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express. Since hearts meant for transplantation must reach the recipient within a few hours, ensuring fast and seamless transport was crucial.

After the train arrived at Ahmedabad Railway Station, a dedicated 'green corridor' was created from Platform No. 1 to the Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre. The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Gujarat Police and medical teams coordinated the operation, ensuring the ambulance carrying the organ reached the hospital without any traffic delays.

The successful mission was made possible through close coordination between doctors, organ transplant coordinators, railway officials, the RPF and the Gujarat Police, all working together to save the recipient's life.