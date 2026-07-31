Indian Railways Creates History, Transports Live Heart On Vande Bharat Express for First Time
The heart was carried from Surat to Ahmedabad on Friday, enabling doctors to begin a life-saving transplant procedure within the critical time window.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Ahmedabad: In a first for Indian Railways, a live human heart was successfully transported aboard a Vande Bharat Express, marking a milestone in organ transportation and medical emergencies. The heart was carried from Surat to Ahmedabad on Friday, enabling doctors to begin a life-saving transplant procedure within the critical time window.
The donor heart was transported on Train No. 20901, the Mumbai Central–Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express. Since hearts meant for transplantation must reach the recipient within a few hours, ensuring fast and seamless transport was crucial.
After the train arrived at Ahmedabad Railway Station, a dedicated 'green corridor' was created from Platform No. 1 to the Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre. The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Gujarat Police and medical teams coordinated the operation, ensuring the ambulance carrying the organ reached the hospital without any traffic delays.
The successful mission was made possible through close coordination between doctors, organ transplant coordinators, railway officials, the RPF and the Gujarat Police, all working together to save the recipient's life.
Ahmedabad Divisional Railway Manager Ved Prakash described the operation as a proud moment for Indian Railways. He said every minute is crucial in an organ transplant mission, and the speed, punctuality and reliability of the Vande Bharat Express played a vital role in the successful transportation of the donor heart. He added that Indian Railways remains committed to supporting life-saving initiatives with efficient and humanitarian service.
The operation has demonstrated that high-speed trains can play a critical role not only in passenger transport but also in medical emergencies.
Railway officials believe the success of this mission could pave the way for wider use of the rail network in transporting organs for transplantation across the country, particularly when road or air transport is not the most feasible option.
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