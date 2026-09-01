Indian Railways Approves Rs 442 Crore For Bypass Line Projects, Kavach 4.0 Version
Railways have approved Rs 170 crore for the provision of Kavach Version 4.0 on the remaining sections covering 712 Route Kilometres (Rkm) of Moradabad Division.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Railways on Tuesday approved a project worth a total of Rs 442 Crore for the Northern and Southern Eastern Railway zones. Of the total, Rs 170 crore has been approved for the provision of Kavach Version 4.0 on the remaining sections covering 712 Route Kilometres (Rkm) of Moradabad Division under Northern Railway.
According to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry, "the approved work will strengthen the division's railway safety infrastructure through deployment of the indigenous Automatic Train Protection system. The implementation of Kavach 4.0 will provide an advanced safety layer for train operations across the identified sections."
Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system of Indian Railways, designed to provide the highest level of operational safety. It is a highly technology-intensive system certified to Safety Integrity Level–4 (SIL-4), one of the highest safety standards in signalling systems, reflecting Indian Railways’ commitment to world-class safety and reliability.
"The initiative forms part of Indian Railways' continued efforts to expand Kavach coverage across its network and modernise railway signalling and train protection systems," the release said.
The Railways has also approved the construction of a 11-km bypass line between Adra end and Joychandipahar in South Eastern Railway for Rs 272 crore. According to a separate press release, the project will provide dedicated path segregation and a bi-directional connection to the upcoming third line, facilitating projected movement of 6.065 freight rakes per day and supporting the anticipated increase in industrial traffic.
The bypass will particularly support freight movement associated with SAIL’s 23.40 MTPA iron ore demand and BCCL’s projection of 45 rakes per day.
"The Adra-Joychandipahar-Sanka bypass will help eliminate existing operational bottlenecks and surface-crossing detentions on the Adra-Joychandipahar section. With the existing network operating at 71% utilisation and freight speeds affected by surface-crossing conflicts, the bypass will help improve operational efficiency and prevent further congestion," it said.
The project is expected to facilitate additional traffic of 8.88 MTPA upon completion. The current line capacity of the Joychandipahar-Adra section is 47.50%, which is expected to increase to 56.45% by 2028-29.
The bypass is part of the Energy, Mineral and Cement Corridor identified for Indian Railways. By providing additional capacity and smoother freight movement, the project will strengthen the transportation of industrial commodities and enable future traffic growth to translate into higher throughput.
The project will strengthen freight infrastructure in the Adra-Joychandipahar corridor by creating additional capacity, reducing surface-crossing conflicts and improving the efficiency of freight operations. It will support growing industrial traffic while enabling more reliable and congestion-free movement of freight on this strategically important corridor.
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