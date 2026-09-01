ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways Approves Rs 442 Crore For Bypass Line Projects, Kavach 4.0 Version

The projects are under the Northern and Southern Eastern Railway zones. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: Indian Railways on Tuesday approved a project worth a total of Rs 442 Crore for the Northern and Southern Eastern Railway zones. Of the total, Rs 170 crore has been approved for the provision of Kavach Version 4.0 on the remaining sections covering 712 Route Kilometres (Rkm) of Moradabad Division under Northern Railway.

According to a press release issued by the Railway Ministry, "the approved work will strengthen the division's railway safety infrastructure through deployment of the indigenous Automatic Train Protection system. The implementation of Kavach 4.0 will provide an advanced safety layer for train operations across the identified sections."

Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system of Indian Railways, designed to provide the highest level of operational safety. It is a highly technology-intensive system certified to Safety Integrity Level–4 (SIL-4), one of the highest safety standards in signalling systems, reflecting Indian Railways’ commitment to world-class safety and reliability.

"The initiative forms part of Indian Railways' continued efforts to expand Kavach coverage across its network and modernise railway signalling and train protection systems," the release said.

The Railways has also approved the construction of a 11-km bypass line between Adra end and Joychandipahar in South Eastern Railway for Rs 272 crore. According to a separate press release, the project will provide dedicated path segregation and a bi-directional connection to the upcoming third line, facilitating projected movement of 6.065 freight rakes per day and supporting the anticipated increase in industrial traffic.

The bypass will particularly support freight movement associated with SAIL’s 23.40 MTPA iron ore demand and BCCL’s projection of 45 rakes per day.