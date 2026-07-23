ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways Approves ₹440 Crore Third Line Project Between Nimpura West Outer Cabin and Midnapur of South Eastern Railway

New Delhi: In a significant step towards enhancing rail capacity on one of the country's important freight corridors, Indian Railways has approved the construction of a 14.52 km third line between Nimpura West Outer Cabin and Midnapur in South Eastern Railway at a cost of ₹440 crore.

The project forms part of Indian Railways' continued efforts to augment network capacity on high-density routes to facilitate faster movement of passenger and freight trains while supporting the growing transportation needs of industries and essential commodities.

Third Line Between Nimpura West Outer Cabin and Midnapur

The sanctioned project involves construction of a 14.52 km third line between Nimpura West Outer Cabin and Midnapur on South Eastern Railway.

The section forms part of the High Utilisation Network (HUN-2) route, where the Nimpura West Outer Cabin-Gokulpur section is presently a single line, while doubling works are already in progress. The additional third line will substantially augment line capacity and improve operational flexibility on this strategically important corridor.

Boost to Freight Capacity and Passenger Operations