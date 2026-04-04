Indian Railways Approves Rs 398 Crore OFC Backbone For Western Zone Modernisation
Indian Railways approved a Rs 398 crore fibre network in Western Railway to boost communication, support Kavach, and enhance safety and efficiency.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 5:26 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major push towards modernising its communication systems, the Indian Railways has approved a Rs 398.36 crore project to strengthen its optical fibre network in the Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) divisions of the Western Railway.
The move aims to improve digital connectivity, enhance safety systems, and support next-generation railway operations.
The project is part of a larger national plan to roll out advanced communication infrastructure alongside the indigenous Kavach safety system. It falls under the broader Rs 27,693 crore umbrella programme to deploy Kavach on Long Term Evolution (LTE)-based communication networks across Indian Railways.
What The Project Covers
Under the approved plan, a 4×48-core Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) backbone will be installed over 1,929 route kilometres. This includes 1,456 km in the Ahmedabad division and 473 km in the Ratlam division. The project will significantly improve communication capacity, reliability and efficiency across the Western Railway network. It will also ensure seamless data transmission required for modern signalling and train operations.
Why This Fibre Network Matters
The OFC backbone is an important part of Indian Railways’ digital transformation. It enables high-speed, reliable communication needed for advanced technologies such as IoT-based monitoring, real-time train tracking, and automated systems.
The network will support dual-path connectivity through underground cables and overhead Optical Ground Wire (OPGW), ensuring uninterrupted communication even if one system fails. Additionally, surplus fibre capacity can be leased to telecom companies, creating an extra revenue stream for Railways.
Boost For Kavach Safety System
A key objective of the project is to support the rollout of Kavach, India’s indigenous automatic train protection system. Kavach helps prevent train collisions by automatically applying brakes if a loco pilot fails to act or if a signal is crossed.
The latest Kavach version 4.0 brings improved accuracy, better signal communication, and integration with modern electronic interlocking systems. A strong fibre backbone is essential for its smooth functioning, as it relies on real-time data exchange between trains, tracks and control systems.
Part Of Larger Railway Upgrade Push
This project is part of a broader set of approvals worth Rs 1,236 crore, recently cleared by the Indian Railways to upgrade communication networks and expand Kavach across multiple zones, including Central, Western and Southern Railways.
For instance, Central Railway is developing a dual-path fibre network across five divisions at a cost of Rs 623.63 crore, while Southern Railway is deploying Kavach on 548 km of high-density routes. Western Railway is also completing fibre connectivity in the Rajkot and Bhavnagar divisions of Gujarat.
Focus On Passenger Experience Too
Alongside infrastructure upgrades, the Indian Railways has also invested over Rs 34,000 crore in the past three years to improve passenger amenities. This includes better crowd management systems, AI-enabled surveillance, modern waiting areas and upgraded station facilities.
These efforts aim to make train travel safer, more efficient and more comfortable for passengers.
A Step Towards Future-Ready Railways
With increasing reliance on digital systems, projects like this fibre backbone are becoming essential for the future of rail transport in India. By strengthening its communication infrastructure and integrating advanced safety technologies, the Indian Railways is moving towards a more connected, efficient, and safer network for both passengers and freight operations.
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