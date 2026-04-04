ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways Approves Rs 398 Crore OFC Backbone For Western Zone Modernisation

Indian Railways to strengthen its digital backbone to support advanced safety systems like Kavach. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: In a major push towards modernising its communication systems, the Indian Railways has approved a Rs 398.36 crore project to strengthen its optical fibre network in the Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) divisions of the Western Railway.

The move aims to improve digital connectivity, enhance safety systems, and support next-generation railway operations.

The project is part of a larger national plan to roll out advanced communication infrastructure alongside the indigenous Kavach safety system. It falls under the broader Rs 27,693 crore umbrella programme to deploy Kavach on Long Term Evolution (LTE)-based communication networks across Indian Railways.

What The Project Covers

Under the approved plan, a 4×48-core Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) backbone will be installed over 1,929 route kilometres. This includes 1,456 km in the Ahmedabad division and 473 km in the Ratlam division. The project will significantly improve communication capacity, reliability and efficiency across the Western Railway network. It will also ensure seamless data transmission required for modern signalling and train operations.

Why This Fibre Network Matters

The OFC backbone is an important part of Indian Railways’ digital transformation. It enables high-speed, reliable communication needed for advanced technologies such as IoT-based monitoring, real-time train tracking, and automated systems.

The network will support dual-path connectivity through underground cables and overhead Optical Ground Wire (OPGW), ensuring uninterrupted communication even if one system fails. Additionally, surplus fibre capacity can be leased to telecom companies, creating an extra revenue stream for Railways.

Boost For Kavach Safety System

A key objective of the project is to support the rollout of Kavach, India’s indigenous automatic train protection system. Kavach helps prevent train collisions by automatically applying brakes if a loco pilot fails to act or if a signal is crossed.