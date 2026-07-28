ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways Approves Rs 163 Crore Electric Traction Upgradation For Parbhani-Mudkhed Section

New Delhi: Indian Railways has sanctioned the upgradation of the electric traction system on the Parbhani-Mudkhed double-line section in Nanded Division of South Central Railway, according to a release by the Ministry of Railways.

The project also includes associated power supply installation works and has been sanctioned for Rs 163 crore. According to the ministry, the project involves converting the existing 1x25 kV electric traction system to a more advanced 2x25 kV system over a stretch of 164 Track Kilometres, supported by upgraded power supply infrastructure to meet the enhanced electrical load.

The Parbhani-Mudkhed section forms part of the strategically important Highly Utilised Network (HUN) Route-9, connecting Ajmer-Indore-Khandwa-Akola-Purna-Mudkhed-Secunderabad-Mahbubnagar-Dhone.