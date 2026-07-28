Indian Railways Approves Rs 163 Crore Electric Traction Upgradation For Parbhani-Mudkhed Section
The upgradation of the electric traction to a 2x25 kV system will strengthen the power supply for train operations
Published : July 28, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Railways has sanctioned the upgradation of the electric traction system on the Parbhani-Mudkhed double-line section in Nanded Division of South Central Railway, according to a release by the Ministry of Railways.
The project also includes associated power supply installation works and has been sanctioned for Rs 163 crore. According to the ministry, the project involves converting the existing 1x25 kV electric traction system to a more advanced 2x25 kV system over a stretch of 164 Track Kilometres, supported by upgraded power supply infrastructure to meet the enhanced electrical load.
The Parbhani-Mudkhed section forms part of the strategically important Highly Utilised Network (HUN) Route-9, connecting Ajmer-Indore-Khandwa-Akola-Purna-Mudkhed-Secunderabad-Mahbubnagar-Dhone.
"The upgraded traction system will strengthen power supply for train operations, enabling the section to handle higher freight volumes and support the running of Vande Bharat Express trains. It will also contribute to Indian Railways' goal of achieving 3,000 Million Tonnes of freight loading by 2029-30," the ministry said.
The project reflects Indian Railways' continuing efforts to modernise electrical infrastructure and improve operational efficiency on high-density corridors across the country.
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