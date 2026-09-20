ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways Approves Multiple Infrastructure, Safety Projects To Enhance Operational Efficiency

New Delhi: Indian Railways on Saturday approved multiple infrastructure and safety projects, including the installation of the automatic train protection system, electronic interlocking, and construction of a road overbridge in various railway divisions across the country to enhance operational efficiency and passenger safety.

The indigenously developed automatic train protection system, Kavach Version 4.0, has been approved for 607.7 route kilometres of the Lucknow Division of North Eastern Railway at a total cost of Rs 252 crore, a Railway Ministry press statement said.

The approved project will extend Kavach 4.0 coverage across the identified balance sections of the division, strengthening the safety infrastructure available for train operations.

Kavach helps prevent trains from overshooting red signals by automatically applying brakes when required and supports safer train movement by monitoring train operations.

In another significant decision, the Railway Ministry granted its consent for the installation of Electronic Interlocking (EI) at seven stations in the Solapur Division of Central Railway at a total cost of Rs 209 crore.

Officials said the modern signalling system will strengthen railway signalling infrastructure across the division and facilitate the implementation of Kavach, the indigenous automatic train protection system.