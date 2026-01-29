ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways Approves 202 New Stoppages In NFR Zone To Boost Connectivity

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has approved 202 additional stoppages of trains at 82 stations across Assam, West Bengal and Bihar under the jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), in a move likely to benefit thousands of passengers from remote areas and smaller towns.

According to NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, these additional 202 halts have been sanctioned on an experimental basis in order to enhance rail connectivity, improve accessibility for passengers from smaller and emerging locations, and cater to long-standing demand of public. The approved order will come into effect soon and would be closely monitored for passenger response and operational feasibility, he said.

Sharma said several important and premium trains have been included under this initiative. He said that the stoppages have been provided for the New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express at Rangiya, Anand Vihar-Agartala-Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express at New Haflong and New Coochbehar, Kolkata-Sairang-Kolkata Express at Katakhal and Guwahati-Sairang-Guwahati Express at Katlicherraare among others, further strengthening the railway travel schedule in North Bengal, Bihar and Assam. Also, the New Delhi-Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express will now halt at stations like Dhemaji, Sibsagar Town and Vishwanath Chariali, offering improved access to Rajdhani services for passengers from Upper Assam. This apart, key mail and express trains, including Guwahati-Howrah-Guwahati, Dibrugarh-Howrah-Dibrugarh, Kamakhya-Puri-Kamakhya, Silchar-Guwahati-Silchar and Alipurduar–Delhi-Alipurduar Express services have also been covered under the expanded stoppage plan.

Several important stations across NFR including Rangiya, Nalbari, Barpeta Road, Goalpara Town, Basugaon, Dangtal, Kokrajhar, New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, Sibsagar Town, Dhemaji, Lanka, Hojai, Vishwanath Chariali, Aluabari Road, Bagdogra, Dalkhola, Samsi, Harischandrapur, Raninagar Jalpaiguri, New Mal Junction, Sivok, etc, have been selected for these experimental halts. These stoppages are expected to benefit passengers from semi-urban and rural areas by reducing travel time to major junctions and providing better interchange opportunities with long-distance and premium trains.