ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Railways Adds Over 2000 Special Train Trips To Manage Summer Passenger Surge

New Delhi: At the height of summer, railway stations across the country begin to transform into scenes of constant movement. Platforms grow crowded, reservation charts fill quickly, and the steady flow of passengers reflects one clear reality: the season of mass travel has arrived.

In response to this surge, Indian Railways has put in place comprehensive arrangements and enhanced nearly 2,000 special train trips to ensure that passengers experience smoother and more comfortable journeys.

The number of originating passengers from stations across the network to metropolitan cities and major urban centres has been rising steadily day by day. To manage this additional rush during the summer period, around 2,000 summer special train trips have been introduced. These trains are designed to ease congestion on regular services and provide additional capacity to meet growing demand.

As per railway officials, these special trains are operating from various parts of the country and connecting important destinations such as Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Kolkata, Asansol, Hyderabad, Rajkot, Ambala, Valsad, Vadodara, Jammu (Jammu Tawi), Guwahati, Rishikesh, Hubballi, Surat, and Bengaluru, among others.

The measures reflect an effort to manage seasonal demand, enhance passenger convenience, and ensure that long-distance travel remains accessible even during peak summer rush.

In response to this seasonal surge, a total of 58 summer special trains are being operated, covering 932 trips, originating from various stations. These services are primarily directed towards major metropolitan centres and important cities across the country, aiming to ease congestion on regular passenger trains.

In addition to these originating services, 29 more summer special trains are being run, accounting for 825 trips, which pass through various important stations en route to various destinations across India. These trains further strengthen long-distance connectivity during the peak travel season.