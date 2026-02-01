ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget 2026: High Utilisation Sets Stage For Rail Budget, But Safety, Capacity Demands Dominate

This robust utilisation rate represents a 6.54 per cent increase compared to the same period in the previous year, with spending primarily focused on safety, capacity enhancement, infrastructure modernisation, and passenger amenities.

The Indian Railways has demonstrated a strong commitment to capital spending in the current fiscal year. By the end of December 2025, the Railways had utilised 80.54 per cent of its total Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) of Rs 2,52,200 crore, amounting to an expenditure of Rs 2,03,138 crore.

Today's Budget is expected to build on the foundation laid by the previous year's allocation, while simultaneously addressing key structural and operational challenges highlighted by experts and commuters.

The Ministry of Railways, in the current fiscal (2025-26), has seen high capital expenditure (CAPEX) utilisation and persistent, critical demands for enhanced safety and passenger capacity.

With the Union Budget 2026-27 being presented today (Feb. 1, 2026), all eyes will be on allocations and announcements across key sectors, including Indian Railways, which serves the world's most populous country and is the fourth-largest rail network by route length.

Total CAPEX Outlay: Rs 2,65,200 crore, including Rs 2,52,000 crore from General Revenues.

Total Revenue Target: Rs 3,02,100 crore, a significant increase from the Revised Estimates (RE) of Rs 2,79,000 crore in 2024-25.

Revenue Growth Targets: Passenger revenue was targeted to grow by 13.2 per cent to Rs 80,000 crore, while goods revenue was targeted at Rs 1,80,000 crore, a 7 per cent increase over 2023-24.

These investments have facilitated the expansion of the network, with nearly 4,000 km of track being added annually and a total of 31,180 km of new track laid over the last decade.

Funding Gaps, Manpower Shortages

Despite the Railways' claim of a "big push on safety", the issue remains a critical flashpoint ahead of the 2026 Budget. The total expenditure on safety-related activities in the 2025-26 Budget Estimates was set at Rs 1,16,514 crore.

However, this allocation has drawn sharp criticism from experts, particularly concerning the rollout of the indigenous Kavach automatic train protection system. A former Director General of the Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering & Telecommunications noted that the Gross Budget Outlay for Signalling and Telecom works for FY 2025-26, which stands at Rs 6,800 crore, is "grossly insufficient" to meet the target of providing Kavach on 44,000 route kilometres (RKM) over the next five years.

Furthermore, railway unions have voiced serious concerns regarding the safety of rail operations, pointing to a continued ban on the creation of posts imposed by the Finance Ministry. The National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) stated that this ban has "adversely affected the safety category posts," preventing the Railway Ministry from creating essential positions for the maintenance and operation of new assets. These structural issues are expected to be high on the agenda for the 2026 Budget discussions.

Passenger, Expert Demands

The pre-Budget discourse was heavily shaped by the expectations of millions of rail commuters, who seek a budget that directly enhances their travel experience, focusing on affordability, connectivity, and capacity.

Experts emphasise that while the Railways has focused on high-speed and premium services, the upcoming Budget must include provisions for expanding the number of tracks in proportion to the country's population and growing passenger base. The call for more General Class coaches over the expansion of AC-class coaches highlights the need for a balanced approach that caters to all segments of the population.

The Rail Budget 2026 is anticipated to be a crucial document that must reconcile the government's infrastructure modernisation drive with the immediate needs of the public. While the high utilisation of the previous year's GBS provides a positive indicator of execution, the Budget's success will ultimately be judged by its ability to provide a credible, well-funded roadmap for enhancing safety infrastructure and ensuring affordable, high-capacity rail travel for all citizens.