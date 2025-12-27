ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Rabies Vaccine Manufacturer Counters Australian Claim

New Delhi: Days after the Australian Health Authority claimed that counterfeit batches of rabies vaccine Abhayrab have been circulating in India since November 2023, the Indian vaccine-maker on Saturday said the advisory (of the Australian authority) was “over-cautious” and “misplaced”, highlighting that a specific batch manufactured earlier this year was identified and is no longer available for sale.

“The company strongly refuted the over-cautious and misplaced reference to 2023 made in a recent Australian health advisory, stressing that the advisory does not reflect the current situation. IIL has already written to the Australian health authorities to consider revising the advisory. Abhayrab has been manufactured by IIL since 2000, with more than 210 million doses supplied across India and 43 countries and continues to hold a 40% market share in India,” the Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), manufacturer of the rabies vaccine (Abhayrab) said in a statement, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) had claimed, "The pharmaceutical manufacturer Indian Immunologicals Limited has reported that counterfeit (fake) batches of the rabies vaccine Abhayrab have been circulating in India since 2023. The fake vaccine differs from the registered vaccine in formulation, packaging, labelling, and manufacturing.”

The ATAGI further said that people who received the fake vaccine may not be fully protected against rabies and are advised to get replacement doses to ensure they are adequately protected.

“While infection with rabies is fatal, it is important to note that rabies disease after a potential exposure remains very rare among travellers,” the ATAGI statement said.

“Travellers to India may be affected if they received rabies vaccine in India from 1 November 2023 onwards, and were administered one or more doses of Abhayrab, or the vaccine brand administered is unknown,” the ATAGI.