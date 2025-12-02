ETV Bharat / bharat

Three-year-old Indian Prodigy Becomes Youngest Chess Player In The World To Achieve FIDE Ranking

Three-year-old Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha with his parents and grandmother at their home in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. ( ETV Bharat )

Sagar (MP): Three-year-old Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha from Madhya Pradesh may not know anything about the FIDE rankings or the Grandmaster status, but his skills as a chess player have been duly recognised by the International Chess Federation.

At the age of 3 years, 7 months, and 20 days, Sarwagya, who lives in Sagar district, has become the youngest chess player in the world to be ranked by the International Chess Federation, commonly referred to by its French acronym FIDE.

He is ranked 1572nd in the FIDE rankings. Previously, this record was held by Anish Sarkar of West Bengal, who achieved this feat at the age of 3 years and 8 months.

"My name is Sarwagya Singh Kushwaha," the young boy said as he spoke to ETV Bharat. Asked what places he has visited to play chess, he mentioned Khandwa, Bhopal, Chhindwara and Mangalore. Did he win at those places? The cute boys replied "yes" with a beaming face. The child prodigy said he would continue to play chess at places which are "good".

Sarwagya during one of the chess competitions. (ETV Bharat)

Sarwagya's parents and family are overjoyed with his achievement and want to see him become a Grandmaster. To achieve a FIDE ranking, one must defeat an international player. Sarwagya defeated three international-level chess players in a short period of time.