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Indian Pilot Smit Machchhar To Receive Israel's Presidential Award For 'Civilian Heroism' During flydubai Hijack Attempt

Indian Pilot Captain Smit Machchhar ( AFP Photo/Israel's Foreign Ministry )

New Delhi: Israel President Isaac Herzog on Thursday (IST) announced that Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar will be honoured with the Israel's Presidential Award for his extraordinary bravery aboard the flydubai flight, eventually preventing an alleged hijack attempt and saving lives of over 170 onboard.

According to the Government Press Office of Israel, Herzog made this announcement while presenting the Presidential Medal for Civilian Heroism to six Israeli passengers who helped thwart the alleged attempt to crash Flydubai Flight FZ1073 last week.

Addressing the award recipients, Herzog said, "...the Israeli heroes whom we honour today, we send our heartfelt wishes for the full and speedy recovery of Captain Smit Machchhar of India. Captain Machchhar’s sheer courage and bravery and sound professionalism helped avert this catastrophe. Once he regains strength, it will be my honour and privilege to award him, on behalf of the people of Israel, the State of Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism." Herzog also presented the award to six Israeli civilians - Tali Manes, Zvika Manes, Yaniv Hayoun, Dr Shota Musayev, Asaf Rajuan and Or Pardilov - for their roles in preventing the alleged hijacking attempt, ANI reported, quoting The Jerusalem Post and The Times of Israel.