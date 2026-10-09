Indian Pilot Smit Machchhar To Receive Israel's Presidential Award For 'Civilian Heroism' During flydubai Hijack Attempt
Captain Smit Machchhar will receive Israel's Presidential Award for 'Civilian Heroism' for his role in preventing the recent alleged attempted hijacking of flydubai Flight 1073.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 8:07 AM IST
New Delhi: Israel President Isaac Herzog on Thursday (IST) announced that Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar will be honoured with the Israel's Presidential Award for his extraordinary bravery aboard the flydubai flight, eventually preventing an alleged hijack attempt and saving lives of over 170 onboard.
According to the Government Press Office of Israel, Herzog made this announcement while presenting the Presidential Medal for Civilian Heroism to six Israeli passengers who helped thwart the alleged attempt to crash Flydubai Flight FZ1073 last week.
Addressing the award recipients, Herzog said, "...the Israeli heroes whom we honour today, we send our heartfelt wishes for the full and speedy recovery of Captain Smit Machchhar of India. Captain Machchhar’s sheer courage and bravery and sound professionalism helped avert this catastrophe. Once he regains strength, it will be my honour and privilege to award him, on behalf of the people of Israel, the State of Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism."
Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced that Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar will receive Israel's Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism for his role in preventing the recent attempted hijacking of Flydubai Flight 1073.— Tabz (@TabzLIVE) October 8, 2026
Herzog also presented the award to six Israeli… pic.twitter.com/N77KqXpoUr
Herzog also presented the award to six Israeli civilians - Tali Manes, Zvika Manes, Yaniv Hayoun, Dr Shota Musayev, Asaf Rajuan and Or Pardilov - for their roles in preventing the alleged hijacking attempt, ANI reported, quoting The Jerusalem Post and The Times of Israel.
Captain Machchhar is currently recovering in a hospital in Abu Dhabi after sustaining severe injuries in the mid-air incident involving his co-pilot on September 30.
On Wednesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Indian pilot is responding well to treatment and making progress in his recovery.
Addressing a bi-weekly press briefing in New Delhi, Jaiswal said the Indian Embassy in the UAE has been closely coordinating with the pilot, his family, local authorities and the hospital where he is undergoing treatment. "Captain Machchhar is in a hospital in Abu Dhabi. We have kept you updated on his health condition. Our Embassy in UAE has been in regular touch with him, his family, local and hospital authorities. He is recuperating well, responding well and his health is improving," Jaiswal mentioned.