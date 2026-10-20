ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Pilgrims Returning From Nepal Delayed At Jhulaghat Bridge By An Hour

Indian pilgrims who were stuck at Jhulaghat bridge ( Etv Bharat )

Pithoragarh: Fifteen Indian pilgrims returning after visiting temples in Nepal had to wait for over an hour to cross the Jhulaghat international suspension bridge on Sunday. Despite the Nepalese security agencies opening the bridge gates, permission to enter Indian territory was delayed. This led to anger among the pilgrims stranded on the bridge. The incident has raised questions about border traffic arrangements and coordination between the security agencies of the two countries.

On the eighth day of Sharadiya Navratri, hundreds of devotees from Pithoragarh district went to visit the famous Tripura Sundari Mata Temple in Baitadi and the Ninglashani Mata Temple in Dehimandu. Returning after the darshan, 15 pilgrims who faced traffic delays, reached Jhulaghat around 7 PM on Sunday. Since the bridge was closed at that time, they requested the Nepalese Police and Armed Police Force (APF) officials to reopen the bridge.

The Nepalese agencies acted quickly, opening the bridge gate and allowing the pilgrims to cross to the Indian side, but Seema Suraksha Bal (SSB) permission to enter India was delayed. Consequently, the pilgrims had to wait on the bridge for around an hour. The pilgrims' families contacted Yogesh Bhatt, President of Jhulaghat Municipal Industry Trade Board and informed him about the matter. Bhatt took up the matter with the SSB bridge in-charge, who contacted officials at the Jhulaghat SSB camp. All this took around an hour.