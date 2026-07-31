ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Passports Are Issued Only To Indian Citizens, Centre Informs Rajya Sabha; Reiterates No Dual Citizenship

New Delhi: The Centre informed the Rajya Sabha that Indian passports are issued only to Indian citizens under the provisions of the Passports Act, 1967, following a prescribed verification process, while reiterating that India does not permit dual citizenship under its existing legal framework.

Responding to an unstarred question by Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Wahab from Kerala on July 30, 2026, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said an Indian passport is issued by the Government of India under the Passports Act, 1967, to regulate the departure of Indian citizens from the country. The passport is issued only after due verification through an established process.

The Minister was replying to a series of questions from the MP on whether an Indian passport constitutes proof of Indian citizenship, the eligibility criteria for obtaining a passport, the impact of acquiring foreign citizenship, and whether the government plans to review India's citizenship and passport framework.

On the issue of dual citizenship, the government reiterated that Article 9 and Article 11 of the Constitution, read with Section 9 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, do not allow dual citizenship in India. This means that an Indian citizen who voluntarily acquires the citizenship of another country ceases to be an Indian citizen under the law and cannot continue to hold an Indian passport.