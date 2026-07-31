Indian Passports Are Issued Only To Indian Citizens, Centre Informs Rajya Sabha; Reiterates No Dual Citizenship
Indian citizen who acquires citizenship of another country ceases to be an Indian citizen under the law and cannot continue to hold an Indian passport.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre informed the Rajya Sabha that Indian passports are issued only to Indian citizens under the provisions of the Passports Act, 1967, following a prescribed verification process, while reiterating that India does not permit dual citizenship under its existing legal framework.
Responding to an unstarred question by Rajya Sabha MP Abdul Wahab from Kerala on July 30, 2026, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said an Indian passport is issued by the Government of India under the Passports Act, 1967, to regulate the departure of Indian citizens from the country. The passport is issued only after due verification through an established process.
The Minister was replying to a series of questions from the MP on whether an Indian passport constitutes proof of Indian citizenship, the eligibility criteria for obtaining a passport, the impact of acquiring foreign citizenship, and whether the government plans to review India's citizenship and passport framework.
On the issue of dual citizenship, the government reiterated that Article 9 and Article 11 of the Constitution, read with Section 9 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, do not allow dual citizenship in India. This means that an Indian citizen who voluntarily acquires the citizenship of another country ceases to be an Indian citizen under the law and cannot continue to hold an Indian passport.
The government also stated that the issuance of passports to Indian citizens and other eligible individuals is governed by the Passports Act, 1967, and the rules framed under it. Foreign nationals who subsequently acquire Indian citizenship become eligible for an Indian passport in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the applicable rules.
Responding to another query on whether the government proposes to review India's citizenship and passport framework in line with international practices, the Minister said the government has been continuously improving passport services to ensure efficient, transparent and accessible public service delivery under the existing legal framework.
The clarification comes amid continuing public concern over citizenship verification and passport issuance procedures.
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