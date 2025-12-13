ETV Bharat / bharat

2001 Parliament Attack Anniversary: Vice Prez, PM Modi, MPs Pay Tributes To Fallen Heroes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack as LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi looks on during a ceremony to mark its 24th anniversary, at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan paid floral tributes to 10 including eight uniformed personnel who lost their lives when terrorists attacked the Parliament House in 2001.

In a brief function held outside the now old Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Radhakrishnan, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chair, in offering tributes to the fallen.

On the 24th anniversary of the attack, the CISF personnel presented a salute or "samman guard" at the venue. It was followed by a moment of silence to mark the anniversary. The CRPF who used to offer 'salami shastra' (present arms) have discontinued it after 2023.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were in attendance. Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, Jitendra Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal were seen exchanging their pleasantries with the LoP while they lined up for the event.