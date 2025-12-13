2001 Parliament Attack Anniversary: Vice Prez, PM Modi, MPs Pay Tributes To Fallen Heroes
The CISF personnel presented a salute or "samman guard" followed by a moment of silence to mark the 24th anniversary of the 2001 Parliament Attack.
By PTI
Published : December 13, 2025 at 11:45 AM IST
New Delhi: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan paid floral tributes to 10 including eight uniformed personnel who lost their lives when terrorists attacked the Parliament House in 2001.
In a brief function held outside the now old Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Radhakrishnan, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chair, in offering tributes to the fallen.
On the 24th anniversary of the attack, the CISF personnel presented a salute or "samman guard" at the venue. It was followed by a moment of silence to mark the anniversary. The CRPF who used to offer 'salami shastra' (present arms) have discontinued it after 2023.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were in attendance. Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, Jitendra Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal were seen exchanging their pleasantries with the LoP while they lined up for the event.
The Parliamentarians offered flower petals at the photographs of the personnel who died while fending off the terrorists.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is in Latur to attend the funeral of his predecessor who held the post long before him, Shivraj Patil. Patil has also served in the union cabinet.
The 2001 attack was carried out by five armed terrorists. Personnel from the now abolished Parliament Security Service, CRPF and Delhi Police foiled the attack. None of the terrorists could enter the building and all five terrorists were shot dead in the forecourt of the then Parliament building (Samvidhan Sadan).
Six of the deceased were from Delhi Police, and two others the uniformed services were from the Parliament Security Service. A gardener and a TV video journalist were also among those killed in the attack.
