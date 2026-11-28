ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian-Origin Tourist From US Dies In Assam

Tezpur: An Indian-origin woman from the US died in Assam while on a vacation in the Northeast, officials said on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Indira Raju (75), had arrived in Tezpur with a tour guide for a visit to Arunachal Pradesh, they said.

Kanaklata Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr Ramesh Goswami said the woman suddenly fell ill on Friday night and was initially taken to the hospital. She was later shifted to a private hospital after developing breathing difficulties, reportedly aggravated by the cold weather.

As her condition deteriorated, her family members in the US advised that she be shifted to Guwahati for better medical care, Goswami said.

"However, she died on the way to Guwahati," he said. Her family is on their way to Tezpur, and her body will be kept at the Kanaklata Civil Hospital morgue until their arrival, he added.