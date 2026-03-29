ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian-Origin Man Arrested In UK After Car Rams Into Pedestrians, Injuring Seven

London: An Indian-origin man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after seven people were seriously injured when a car drove into pedestrians in England, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday at 9:30 pm in a city centre street, Friar Gate, Derby, after a car crashed into pedestrians. The police confirmed that seven people were injured in the incident. "The car, a black Suzuki Swift, struck several people in Friar Gate at about 9:30 pm on Saturday, 28 March," a statement from Derbyshire police said.

"A man in his 30s, who is originally from India, was found a short time after the incident. He remains in police custody," it said.

The city police have still not revealed the identity of the man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The other charges of his arrest include causing serious injury through dangerous driving, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, and dangerous driving.