Indian-Origin Man Arrested In UK After Car Rams Into Pedestrians, Injuring Seven
Apart from attempted murder, the other charges include causing serious injury through dangerous driving, inflicting intentional grievous bodily harm, and dangerous driving, Derbyshire police said.
By PTI
Published : March 29, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
London: An Indian-origin man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after seven people were seriously injured when a car drove into pedestrians in England, police said on Sunday.
The incident occurred on Saturday at 9:30 pm in a city centre street, Friar Gate, Derby, after a car crashed into pedestrians. The police confirmed that seven people were injured in the incident. "The car, a black Suzuki Swift, struck several people in Friar Gate at about 9:30 pm on Saturday, 28 March," a statement from Derbyshire police said.
"A man in his 30s, who is originally from India, was found a short time after the incident. He remains in police custody," it said.
The city police have still not revealed the identity of the man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The other charges of his arrest include causing serious injury through dangerous driving, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent, and dangerous driving.
The injured were treated at the scene by ambulance crews and taken to Royal Derby Hospital and Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham. The victims of rash driving sustained a range of serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said. "We can confirm that contrary to online speculation, no one died in the incident," the statement said.
"The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing, and we are keeping an open mind as to the motives," it added.
The city police also asked the residents of Derby for any leads in the case to speed up the investigation into the matter.
Also Read