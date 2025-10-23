ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian-Origin Historian Sunil Amrith Wins 25,000 Pound British Academy Book Prize

A collage of Indian-origin historian Sunil Amrith and his book 'The Burning Earth: An Environmental History of the Last 500 Years'. ( Source: Yale.edu )

London: 'The Burning Earth: An Environmental History of the Last 500 Years' by Indian-origin historian Sunil Amrith has been named the winner of this year's British Academy Book Prize, a prestigious 25,000-pound award that celebrates the world's best works of non-fiction.

Amrith, a Professor of History at Yale University in the US, was born in Kenya to South Indian parents, grew up in Singapore and graduated from the University of Cambridge in England.

The 46-year-old's latest book, described by judges as “important reading” in the context of the climate crisis, received the coveted prize at a ceremony at the British Academy in London on Wednesday evening.

“I've sometimes been asked whether ‘The Burning Earth’ is a bleak book,” said Amrith, via live video link from the US.

“There's no doubt it details a great deal of harm and suffering, both human and environmental, and it shows that the two were almost always interlinked. But in the end, what I'd like to read from the book is a sense that many parts brought us to this point of time. So there were also many paths not taken, ideas that have been forgotten, movements that may have failed but have left a lasting legacy, technologies that were humbler and more sustainable.

“And perhaps we can find, in returning to those paths not taken, seeds of inspiration for a more hopeful and less violent way of living together on this planet, which we share with each other and with so much other life that we depend on,” he said.

The announcement was made by the chair of the judges, UK-based historian Professor Rebecca Earle, who described the winning work as a magisterial account of the interconnections between human history and environmental transformation.