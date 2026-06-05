ETV Bharat / bharat

Natural Gas Discovered Off East Coast Of Andaman Islands, Says Union Minister Hardeep Puri

In a post on his X handle, Puri said, "An ocean of energy opportunities reinforced in the Andaman Sea! Very happy to report the presence of natural gas in Sri Vijayapuram-3 an exploratory well drilled by Oil India Ltd. 15 km off the east coast of the Andaman Islands at a water depth of 355 meters. Initial production testing of the well at the depth of 1,900 plus meters in the Eocene formation has established the presence of natural gas through continuous flaring."

New Delhi : Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said Oil India Limited (OIL) has reported presence of natural gas in Sri Vijayapuram-3 an exploratory well located 15 km off the east coast of the Andaman Islands at a water depth of 355 metres.

He said Oil India is carrying out gas sampling to assess the composition and calorific value of gas and to carry out isotope studies to understand the genesis of the gas. "Under the Samudra Manthan Mission (National Deep Water Exploration Mission) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Independence Day 2025, a large number of deepwater & Ultra deepwater exploration wells are planned in our offshore basins to fully exploit our hydrocarbon reserves. Presence of hydrocarbon is now reported in two wells out of three wells drilled by current exploratory campaign off Andaman Basin," Puri said.

He added that the presence of natural gas will help India in exploring ambitions in coordination with global deepwater exploration experts.

Earlier, Puri called on Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez and reaffirmed India's strong support for Venezuela's energy reconstruction, noting that Indian companies are ready to deepen their presence in the South American nation.

The details were shared by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in a press statement. It highlighted that Puri called on Rodriguez along with the senior officials of the Ministry and Chairpersons of various Public Sector Oil companies. Both leaders discussed opportunities for building an enduring energy partnership between the two countries.