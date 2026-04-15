ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Team To Visit US Next Week For Trade Pact Talks; Recalibration Of Agreement On Table

New Delhi: Chief negotiators of India and the US will begin three-day talks in Washington from April 20 on the proposed trade pact, as the agreement finalised in February requires recalibration in view of changes in the US tariff landscape, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said there is a need for further discussions and follow-up engagements on the pact.

"Indian team led by chief negotiator Darpan Jain will be visiting the US from 20th of this month. The negotiating teams will be meeting in person after a gap of about 3–4 months. We are looking at finalising the legal agreement, which is a logical follow-up of the joint statement released on February 7," he told reporters here.

He further said that the two Section 301 investigations launched by the US last month against a host of countries, including India, will also be discussed during the meeting.

"Both sides will sit together and discuss how these issues need to be structured and addressed. India and the US will work together to finalise timelines and next steps as part of the ongoing engagement," he added.

India and the US, in February, announced finalisation of a framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement. According to that framework, the US had agreed to reduce tariffs on India to 18 per cent.

However, the tariff architecture in the US has changed following its Supreme Court ruling against President Donald Trump's sweeping reciprocal tariffs. After that, the US President imposed 10 per cent tariffs on all countries for 150 days from February 24.

In light of these changes, the meeting between the chief negotiators of India and the US scheduled in February was postponed.

Further, when India finalised the deal, it was at a comparative advantage compared to its competitor countries. Now all the US trading partners are facing the same 10 per cent tariffs. The interim pact now requires recalibration.

The February agreement was negotiated as Indian goods were facing 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of the US. Now the American Supreme Court has struck down those levies.