Indian Non-Profit Receives Magsaysay Award, Dedicates Honour To 55,000 Volunteers

In this photo provided by the Ramon Magsaysay Awards Foundation, Ujwal Thakar, second from left, Safeena Husain, Safeena Husain, 3rd from left, and Gayatri Nair Lobo, center, from the Foundation to Educate Girls Globally based in India, receive the 67th Ramon Magsaysay Award along with fellow awardees Filipino Catholic priest Flaviano Villanueva, 3rd from right, and Maldivian marine ecosystem conservationist Shaahina Ali, 2nd from right, during ceremonies in Manila, Philippines on Friday Nov. 7, 2025. Standing with them is Edgar O. Chua, left, RMAF Chairperson and Francisco Magsaysay, right, grandson of the late Pres. Ramon Magsaysay. ( AP )

Manila: Indian non-profit Educate Girls has received the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award and dedicated the honour to thousands of field coordinators, volunteers and youth mentors who have helped bring millions of girls in the country back to school. The award was publicly announced on August 31, and the formal ceremony took place on Friday at the Metropolitan Theatre here in the Philippines' capital city.

Founded in 2007, Educate Girls works across more than 30,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar to break cycles of poverty and illiteracy. With support from over 55,000 community-based volunteers, the non-profit has brought more than two million girls back to school and supported over 2.4 million children through remedial learning programmes.

While accepting the award, Founder Safeena Husain said, "This award is for our girls, who inspire us with their courage, grit, and resilience. Girls who manage household responsibilities and study late into the night to build brighter futures for themselves, their families, and their country.

"Through this recognition, we honour the parents, teachers, community members, and 55,000 Team Balika volunteers who stand alongside our girls every day. Their dedication shows that when communities come together to educate girls, every girl has opportunity, choice, voice, and agency."