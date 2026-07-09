ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Navy's Drishti-10 UAV Crashes Near Porbandar, Major Accident Averted

The UAV crashed in an uninhabited area, averting a major tragedy ( Screengrab )

Porbandar: An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Navy crashed near Dharampur village in Gujarat's Porbandar district during a routine training sortie on Wednesday.

The crash took place in an open area, resulting in no loss of life or significant damage to any property. However, the incident caused considerable panic in the locality.

Sources said the 'Drishti-10 Starliner' drone—inducted into the Navy for maritime security—crashed due to a technical malfunction.

This marks the second mishap involving the Hermes-900-based platform in the region. The Hermes-900 platform was reportedly acquired under the emergency procurement route.

Security agencies have recovered the UAV's wreckage from the crash site and have started a technical probe.