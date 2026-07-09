Indian Navy's Drishti-10 UAV Crashes Near Porbandar, Major Accident Averted
The crash took place in an open area, resulting in no loss of life or significant damage to property
Published : July 9, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
Porbandar: An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Navy crashed near Dharampur village in Gujarat's Porbandar district during a routine training sortie on Wednesday.
The crash took place in an open area, resulting in no loss of life or significant damage to any property. However, the incident caused considerable panic in the locality.
Sources said the 'Drishti-10 Starliner' drone—inducted into the Navy for maritime security—crashed due to a technical malfunction.
This marks the second mishap involving the Hermes-900-based platform in the region. The Hermes-900 platform was reportedly acquired under the emergency procurement route.
Security agencies have recovered the UAV's wreckage from the crash site and have started a technical probe.
A Navy spokesperson posted on X, "The Indian Navy has confirmed that a 'Drashti-10' Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) crashed near the Porbandar airfield during a training flight. There are no reports of injuries or casualties on the ground. The cause of the incident is being investigated."
The Drishti-10 is an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Medium Altitude Long Endurance category and is used largely for surveillance and maritime domain awareness purposes.
Porbandar District Collector S Dhanani told reporters that the UAV crash-landed in an open field at Dharampur village, around 6 km from the coastal city in the Saurashtra region.
“Navy personnel already reached the spot and started further investigation,” he said.
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