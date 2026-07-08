ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Navy UAV Crashes Near Porbandar City; No Casualties

Porbandar: An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Navy crashed into an open field near Gujarat's Porbandar city on Wednesday afternoon shortly after taking off from the Naval Air Enclave, but no casualties were reported, officials said.

The UAV crash-landed in an open field at Dharampur village, around 6km from the coastal city in the Saurashtra region, Porbandar District Collector S D Dhanani said. The cause of the crash was yet to be ascertained, he added.