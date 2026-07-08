Indian Navy UAV Crashes Near Porbandar City; No Casualties
The officials said that the cause of the crash was yet to be ascertained. The UAV crash-landed in an open field at Dharampur village
By PTI
Published : July 8, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Porbandar: An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Navy crashed into an open field near Gujarat's Porbandar city on Wednesday afternoon shortly after taking off from the Naval Air Enclave, but no casualties were reported, officials said.
The UAV crash-landed in an open field at Dharampur village, around 6km from the coastal city in the Saurashtra region, Porbandar District Collector S D Dhanani said. The cause of the crash was yet to be ascertained, he added.
Indian Navy confirms the crash of Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle Drishti-10, off Porbandar airfield during a training sortie this afternoon. NO INJURY OR LOSS OF LIFE has been reported on ground. The cause of the incident is being investigated.— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 8, 2026
"A UAV of the Indian Navy crash-landed near Dharampur village. No one was killed or injured in the incident. Navy personnel already reached the spot and started further investigation," Dhanani told reporters.
The officials said the UAV had taken off from the Naval Air Enclave in Porbandar before it went down in the nearby field.
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