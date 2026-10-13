ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Navy To Commission Indigenous Multi-purpose Warship Samarthak

New Delhi: Indigenous multi-purpose warship Samarthak, endowed with weapons and electronic systems specifically optimised for operations in a challenging maritime environment, is set to be commissioned into the Indian Navy on October 16, officials said on Tuesday.

The commissioning will mark another significant milestone in India's drive towards defence self-reliance, and the vessel will form an "important component of the Navy’s future and ideal 'utility' ship for strategically important operations", the defence ministry said. Samarthak will be commissioned at Karwar naval base in Karnataka.

Built by Larsen and Toubro under the government's Make in India initiative, the warship is the first of four multi-purpose vessels being inducted into the Indian Navy.

"Designed primarily for maritime surveillance and patrol, Samarthak is also capable of undertaking low-intensity maritime operations (LIMO), target deployment and trials platform, unmanned/autonomous system mothership, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), conversion to a limited hospital ship and fighting for salvage operations," the ministry said in a statement.