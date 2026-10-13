Indian Navy To Commission Indigenous Multi-purpose Warship Samarthak
Samarthak, built by Larsen and Toubro, will be commissioned at Karwar naval base in Karnataka.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Indigenous multi-purpose warship Samarthak, endowed with weapons and electronic systems specifically optimised for operations in a challenging maritime environment, is set to be commissioned into the Indian Navy on October 16, officials said on Tuesday.
The commissioning will mark another significant milestone in India's drive towards defence self-reliance, and the vessel will form an "important component of the Navy’s future and ideal 'utility' ship for strategically important operations", the defence ministry said. Samarthak will be commissioned at Karwar naval base in Karnataka.
𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗴𝘁𝗵. 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲. 𝗨𝗻𝘄𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘃𝗲. ⚓ Unveiling the crest of #Samarthak, the #IndianNavy’s first Multi-Purpose Vessel, set to be commissioned on 16 Oct 2026. Featuring a formidable Indian elephant emerging from the waves, the crest symbolises strength, intelligence and agility. “विजयार्थम् एकनिष्ठता” - 𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗦𝗼𝗹𝗲 𝗔𝗶𝗺. 𝘈𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘵. 𝘈𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦. 𝘈𝘨𝘪𝘭𝘦 #AatmanirbharBharat https://t.co/2obxU3ACe2— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) October 13, 2026
Built by Larsen and Toubro under the government's Make in India initiative, the warship is the first of four multi-purpose vessels being inducted into the Indian Navy.
"Designed primarily for maritime surveillance and patrol, Samarthak is also capable of undertaking low-intensity maritime operations (LIMO), target deployment and trials platform, unmanned/autonomous system mothership, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), conversion to a limited hospital ship and fighting for salvage operations," the ministry said in a statement.
The warship's integrated combat suite combines indigenous sensors, weapons and electronic systems specifically optimised for operations in the challenging maritime environment, it said.
The crest of Samarthak features the formidable Indian elephant emerging from the waves, symbolising strength, intelligence and agility. The ship's motto is -- 'Vijayarthama Eknishtatha' - 'Victory is Our Sole Aim', the statement said.
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