Indian Navy To Commission 1st Indigenous Diving Support Craft 'DSC A20'

Hyderabad: The Indian Navy will commission DSC A20, the first vessel of the indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Craft (DSC), at Kochi on December 16, 2025, under the aegis of Southern Naval Command.

An official release issued on Friday said, "The ship will be formally inducted into service in the presence of Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command. The event will mark the addition of a key operational asset to the Navy’s inventory, enhancing its diving and underwater support capability."

According to the release, DSC A20 is the lead ship in a series of five Diving Support Craft being built by M/s Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL), Kolkata.

"Purpose-built for a wide spectrum of diving and underwater missions in coastal waters, the vessel is equipped with advanced, state-of-the-art diving systems that meet the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency," the release said.