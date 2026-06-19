ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Navy Set To Commission Three Indigenous Naval Platforms In Kolkata

New Delhi: The Indian Navy is scheduled to commission three indigenously built frontline platforms – Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, and Agray in Kolkata on 21 Jun 2026. The landmark ceremony will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, the vessels represent key operational capabilities across maritime combat, hydrographic surveying, and anti-submarine warfare. Together, they reflect the Navy’s balanced approach to capability development, strengthening blue-water operations, enhancing maritime domain awareness, and securing coastal waters against evolving threats.

Dunagiri, the fifth Project 17A stealth frigate, is equipped with advanced weapons and sensors, including BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles and the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile system, significantly enhancing the Navy’s combat capability.

Sanshodhak, the fourth Survey Vessel (Large), is designed for coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys and collection of oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil applications, and is equipped with advanced survey systems including Autonomous Underwater Vehicles and Remotely Operated Vehicles.