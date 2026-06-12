ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Navy Safely Removes Unexploded Missile From Merchant Tanker Near Kochi Coast

Ernakulam: The Indian Navy averted a major maritime disaster by safely recovering and neutralising an unexploded missile warhead lodged in a commercial crude oil tanker’s fuel tank off the Kochi coast.

The incident involved the MT Olympic Life, a Marshall Islands-flagged merchant tanker carrying crude oil. The vessel was en route to the port of Kochi in Kerala from Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when an explosion was reported on May 26 while navigating off the coast of Oman.

The officials said there was no Indian among the crew, and the tanker sustained no critical damage, so it continued its transit toward India. "However, after internal inspections by the crew, unexploded military ordnance tightly jammed within the vessel's structure was found, prompting an urgent international distress call,” they said.