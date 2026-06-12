Indian Navy Safely Removes Unexploded Missile From Merchant Tanker Near Kochi Coast
The Indian Navy safely recovered an unexploded missile warhead embedded in a crude oil tanker off Kochi, averting a major maritime disaster.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
Ernakulam: The Indian Navy averted a major maritime disaster by safely recovering and neutralising an unexploded missile warhead lodged in a commercial crude oil tanker’s fuel tank off the Kochi coast.
The incident involved the MT Olympic Life, a Marshall Islands-flagged merchant tanker carrying crude oil. The vessel was en route to the port of Kochi in Kerala from Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when an explosion was reported on May 26 while navigating off the coast of Oman.
The officials said there was no Indian among the crew, and the tanker sustained no critical damage, so it continued its transit toward India. "However, after internal inspections by the crew, unexploded military ordnance tightly jammed within the vessel's structure was found, prompting an urgent international distress call,” they said.
Soon after the distress call, the Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean Region alerted the Indian Navy, which activated its Southern Naval Command and deployed a specialised Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team and naval commandos.
After the inspection, it was found the missile had penetrated the vessel's hull and embedded inside a primary fuel tank, creating a severe risk of explosion. “Any spark or friction during removal could have caused catastrophic damage to the vessel, crew, and nearby port infrastructure,” said officials.
A defence spokesperson confirmed that following strict international safety protocols, the Navy isolated and neutralised the missile’s detonation mechanism before safely extracting the warhead.
“The components were transported to a secure facility in Kochi for analysis to identify the weapon’s origin. The swift response reinforces India’s position as a reliable maritime security partner in the Indian Ocean region,” he said.
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