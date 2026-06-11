ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Navy Safely Recovers Unexploded Missile Warhead From Marshall Islands-flagged Crude Oil Tanker

In this image posted on June 11, 2026, Indian Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team successfully extracted an unexploded missile warhead lodged inside a fuel tank of Marshall Islands-flagged crude oil tanker MT Olympic Life, which was on passage from Fujairah, UAE, to Kochi, while off the coast of Oman on 26th May. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has completed a complex operation to recover an unexploded missile warhead from a Marshall Islands-flagged crude oil tanker off the Kerala coast, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

The MT Olympic Life, which did not have any Indian nationals on board, was sailing from Fujairah in the UAE to Kochi. It had reported an explosion in its hull while off the coast of Oman on May 26, the ministry said.

The vessel reported the presence of an unexploded ordnance as it continued its transit towards Kochi, a Navy spokesperson said.

On receipt of information through the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), the Indian Navy initiated a coordinated response.

Kochi-based Southern Naval Command deployed a specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team for a detailed assessment. The team confirmed that a projectile had penetrated the vessel's hull, traversed multiple structural compartments and was lodged inside a fuel tank, the ministry said in a statement.