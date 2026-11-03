ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Navy Rescues Hijacked Fishing Vessel Off Somalia Coast

In this image posted on Nov. 2, 2026, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulates the Indian Navy for successfully rescuing all 20 crew members of the pirated fishing vessel Azini in a coordinated 48-hour operation, more than 3,000 km from Mumbai in the Arabian Sea, in a post on X. ( @rajnathsingh/X via PTI Photo )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: In a swift operation that lasted for over 48 hours, the Indian Navy has rescued a hijacked fishing vessel with 20 crew members off the coast of Somalia. The vessel, Azini, was hijacked by armed pirates, the Navy said on Tuesday.

The operation culminated in the safe rescue of all 20 crew members, with no casualties or injuries. The vessel was reported to have been hijacked by an armed pirate group earlier last month, off the northeastern coast of Somalia.

"The hijacking represented a significant maritime security threat, with the possibility of the vessel being employed as a 'mother ship' for launching further pirate attacks against merchant shipping in the region," the Navy said. Responding to the situation, the Indian Navy tasked a mission-deployed warship to intervene, supported by a maritime reconnaissance aircraft, it said. "Working in close coordination, these platforms located the vessel after persistent surveillance, tracked its movements and employed calibrated non-kinetic measures to contain its movement and prevent its escape," the Navy said in a statement.