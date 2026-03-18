ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Navy Puts Passenger Ships On Standby As Families Of Stranded Seafarers Fear Iran Communication Blackout

By Neeta Kolhatkar

Mumbai: The Indian Navy has placed two passenger ships on standby to evacuate Indian nationals from Gulf countries, even as families of Indian seafarers stranded in Iran grow increasingly anxious over a complete communication blackout at Iranian ports.

According to sources in the Navy, passenger vessels MV Swaraj Deep and MV Nalanda have been kept ready in the Andaman and Nicobar region and may be deployed to evacuate Indian residents from Dubai and nearby areas if the situation escalates.

The development comes amid rising concerns raised by the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI), which says Iranian authorities have activated signal jammers across all ports, blocking communication with stranded sailors.

FILE - Liberia-flagged tanker Shenlong Suezmax, carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia, that arrived clearing the Strait of Hormuz, is seen at the Mumbai Port in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 12, 2026. (AP)

Manoj Yadav, general secretary of the FSUI, said the move has left families in deep distress.

''These jammers have obstructed all communication with the seafarers stranded in Iran. This is not a positive development. We cannot exchange messages, photos or videos. We cannot even hear their voices. Families are extremely worried,'' Yadav told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

He believes the communication blockade is aimed at preventing ground-level information from reaching the outside world. Yadav said the embargo has also crippled the FSUI’s efforts to monitor whether stranded sailors are receiving essential supplies being sent to them.

"We don't know anything. There is no strong official statement from our government, which is what most families feel is urgently needed," he added.