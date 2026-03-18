Indian Navy Puts Passenger Ships On Standby As Families Of Stranded Seafarers Fear Iran Communication Blackout
Uncertainty continues to cloud the fate of Indians stranded in the conflict region, leaving their families clinging to hope for reassurance and decisive government intervention.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST|
Updated : March 18, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
By Neeta Kolhatkar
Mumbai: The Indian Navy has placed two passenger ships on standby to evacuate Indian nationals from Gulf countries, even as families of Indian seafarers stranded in Iran grow increasingly anxious over a complete communication blackout at Iranian ports.
According to sources in the Navy, passenger vessels MV Swaraj Deep and MV Nalanda have been kept ready in the Andaman and Nicobar region and may be deployed to evacuate Indian residents from Dubai and nearby areas if the situation escalates.
The development comes amid rising concerns raised by the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI), which says Iranian authorities have activated signal jammers across all ports, blocking communication with stranded sailors.
Manoj Yadav, general secretary of the FSUI, said the move has left families in deep distress.
''These jammers have obstructed all communication with the seafarers stranded in Iran. This is not a positive development. We cannot exchange messages, photos or videos. We cannot even hear their voices. Families are extremely worried,'' Yadav told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.
He believes the communication blockade is aimed at preventing ground-level information from reaching the outside world. Yadav said the embargo has also crippled the FSUI’s efforts to monitor whether stranded sailors are receiving essential supplies being sent to them.
"We don't know anything. There is no strong official statement from our government, which is what most families feel is urgently needed," he added.
Families In Distress
Siddhant Mane, a close friend of Habib Gazi--an Indian sailor working aboard Iranian-flagged vessel SAMAD-21 (IMO 8211954)--said Gazi has been stranded at Bandar Abbas with no contact for weeks.
Mane said Gazi's financially struggling family lacks access to digital communication platforms, prompting him to coordinate with authorities on their behalf.
"We are old friends and neighbours from Wadala. I have been communicating with Gazi and the Ministry of External Affairs for his family," Mane told ETV Bharat.
Over a week ago, the Ministry of External Affairs informed him that Gazi was safe and staying with another Indian sailor in Bandar Abbas, Iran. However, the latest reports of signal jamming have heightened concerns.
"His family is in a terrible state. They just want to speak to him once and be reassured that he is safe," Mane said.
He further alleged that the recruitment agency that placed Gazi on the contract has stopped responding. "They clearly told us they have no more information and asked us not to contact them again," he said.
Call For Strong Government Intervention
Meanwhile, Manoj Yadav said if evacuation plans are indeed underway for Indian residents in Gulf nations, stranded seafarers working aboard foreign vessels must also be included.
"If the Navy is preparing evacuation missions, our seafarers must also be secured. They are Indians, even if they serve on foreign ships," he said. He urged the Government of India to issue a firm statement addressing the crisis.
Yadav referred to reports of diplomatic engagement between Iranian Ambassador Dr Mohammad Fathali and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.
"We want a strong and clear statement from our government. Silence only amplifies the distress among families,” Yadav said. He called for a comprehensive public update on the safety, welfare, supply access, evacuation planning and communication support for Indian maritime workers stranded in the region.
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