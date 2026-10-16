ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Navy Inducts Indigenous Multi-Purpose Warship Samarthak

Karwar: Samarthak, India's first multi-purpose vessel built by a private shipyard, was commissioned into the Navy on Friday, marking a major milestone in expanding the role of domestic industry in warship construction.

Addressing the commissioning ceremony in the presence of Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan at the Navy's base at Karwar, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan said the vessel, built by Larsen and Toubro (L&T) at its Kattupalli shipyard in Tamil Nadu, has more than 75 per cent indigenous content. Karnataka Minister for Labour Santosh Lad was also present on the occasion.

Admiral Swaminathan described the commissioning as a significant step towards 'Aatmanirbharata' (self-reliance), noting that the vessel was designed, engineered and built entirely in-house at L&T's Warship Design Centre and shipyard.

Samarthak is the first of the four multi-purpose vessels inducted into the Indian Navy, and its commissioning marks another important milestone in India's drive towards defence self-reliance. It will form an important component of the Navy's future and is an ideal "utility" ship for strategically important operations.

"Samarthak is the first major or big warship contracted to and constructed by a private shipyard to be commissioned into the Indian Navy," he said. The vessel is designed to undertake a range of operational and support roles, including trials of indigenous weapons and sensors, operations involving unmanned autonomous systems, and maritime surveillance and patrol duties.

Admiral Swaminathan explained that Samarthak is equipped with a state-of-the-art dynamic positioning system and can launch and recover targets used in warship exercises at sea. It will also serve as a trial platform for indigenous weapons and sensors under development.

"These capabilities are particularly vital in today's rapidly evolving technological milieu, where shortening the journey from prototype to production is critical to maintaining the operational edge at sea," he said.

The vessel's capabilities extend beyond testing and evaluation. Its endurance and ability to support other ships at sea will help sustain naval operations across dispersed areas of interest for extended periods, the Navy chief said.