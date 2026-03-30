Indian Navy Gets 3 New Ships; Gets Advanced Guided Missile Frigate, Anti-submarine Watercraft From GRSE
The Indian Navy received three new ships, Dunagiri, Sanshodhak and Agray, expected to enhance the Navy's overall combat prowess.
By PTI
Published : March 30, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Monday received three new ships constructed by state-run Garden Reach Shipbuilding and Engineers Ltd (GRSE). The ships -- Dunagiri, Sanshodhak and Agray -- are expected to significantly enhance the Navy's overall combat prowess.
Dunagiri is the fifth ship of Nilgiri class under Project 17A, and the second advanced guided missile frigate. The ships built under Project 17A are versatile multi-mission platforms, designed to address current and future challenges in the maritime domain.
Historic Delivery of “Triplets” : GRSE Hands Over three Warships to Indian Navy— GRSE - Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (@OfficialGRSE) March 30, 2026
Kolkata, March 30, 2026: In a significant milestone for indigenous defence manufacturing, and in alignment with the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, Garden Reach Shipbuilders &… pic.twitter.com/rGXyQjyPbd
The 149-metre-long, 6,670-tonne guided-missile frigate is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including advanced missile systems and an integrated combat management system, enabling multi-dimensional operations across air, surface, and sub-surface domains, the official said in a statement.
The ship is a reincarnation of the erstwhile INS Dunagiri, a Leander-class frigate that was part of the Indian Navy's fleet from 1977 to 2010. The vessel is integrated with potent weapons including BrahMos missiles, rockets and torpedoes, according to the Navy.
The state-of-the-art frigate reflects a quantum leap in naval design, stealth, firepower, automation and survivability and is an admirable symbol of India's self-reliance in warship building, it said.
The ship, Sanshodhak, is a survey vessel. It is capable of full-scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic surveys of ports. Its role also includes collecting oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil applications.
With a displacement of about 3,400 tons and overall length 110 metres, Sanshodhak is fitted with state-of-the-art hydrographic equipment such as a data acquisition and processing system, an autonomous underwater vehicle, a remotely operated vehicle and a digital side scan sonar.
The ships of the same class, INS Sandhayak, INS Nirdeshak and INS Ikshak were commissioned in February 2024, December 2024 and November 2025, respectively. Agray is the fourth of eight Arnala class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft.
The ship is a reincarnation of the erstwhile INS Agray, a patrol vessel that was decommissioned in 2017. The ship stands as a testament to the growing strength of the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem and sustained efforts to reduce dependency on imports, the Navy said in a statement. It is capable of full-scale sub-surface surveillance, search and attack missions, as well as coordinated operations with aircraft, and is armed with lightweight torpedoes and anti-submarine warfare rockets, the official said.
The three ships were handed over to the Navy in Kolkata.
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