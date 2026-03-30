ETV Bharat / bharat

Indian Navy Gets 3 New Ships; Gets Advanced Guided Missile Frigate, Anti-submarine Watercraft From GRSE

Indian Navy received three new ships constructed by state-run Garden Reach Shipbuilding and Engineers Ltd (GRSE) ( X@OfficialGRSE )

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Monday received three new ships constructed by state-run Garden Reach Shipbuilding and Engineers Ltd (GRSE). The ships -- Dunagiri, Sanshodhak and Agray -- are expected to significantly enhance the Navy's overall combat prowess.

Dunagiri is the fifth ship of Nilgiri class under Project 17A, and the second advanced guided missile frigate. The ships built under Project 17A are versatile multi-mission platforms, designed to address current and future challenges in the maritime domain.

The 149-metre-long, 6,670-tonne guided-missile frigate is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including advanced missile systems and an integrated combat management system, enabling multi-dimensional operations across air, surface, and sub-surface domains, the official said in a statement.

The ship is a reincarnation of the erstwhile INS Dunagiri, a Leander-class frigate that was part of the Indian Navy's fleet from 1977 to 2010. The vessel is integrated with potent weapons including BrahMos missiles, rockets and torpedoes, according to the Navy.