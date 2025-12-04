ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Indian Navy Day Greetings

File Photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks on the flight deck of INS Vikrant, with MiG-29 fighters in the backdrop ( IANS )

PM Modi recalled his time aboard INS Vikrant, India's indigenously built aircraft carrier, during Diwali last year. "Navy Day greetings to all personnel of the Indian Navy. Our Navy is synonymous with exceptional courage and determination. They safeguard our shores and uphold our maritime interests. In recent years, our Navy has focused on self-reliance and modernisation. This has enhanced our security apparatus," PM Modi posted on X.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended Navy Day greetings and said that the maritime force is synonymous with exceptional courage and determination.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings to Indian Navy personnel, veterans, and their families on Navy Day and said the nation salutes the brave men and women who safeguard maritime borders and national interests with courage, vigilance, and unwavering commitment.

From securing trade routes and strengthening the blue economy to leading humanitarian missions, the Indian Navy embodies discipline, compassion and responsibility, she said in a post on X.

Navy Day is observed as an acknowledgement of the Navy's seminal role in the country's defence, and December 4 was chosen to celebrate the day to commemorate its valour against Pakistan during the 1971 war, when it inflicted heavy losses on the enemy.

